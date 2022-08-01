Mangalore prodigy Aaron Reeve Mendes tops world chess ranking among Under 10

Mangaluru: Derik’s Chess School alumnus and Mangalore’s chess prodigy Master Aaron Reeve Mendes (Canada) is now ranked Number 1 in the world among Under 10 players in FIDE (World Chess Federation) ratings with a standard rating of 2095.

In the recently held Canadian Open chess tournament, Aaron defeated Grandmaster Preoru Razvan. The victory made him the youngest Canadian to win against a grandmaster at the age of 9 years 325 days. The world record is 9 years 111 days.

Aaron had won the World Championship in the Under 11 open category in the World School Championship held in Panama in June 2022.

Aaron started playing chess at the age of 5 in 2017 in Derik’s Chess School and was studying at Mount Carmel School. In 2019 after he delivered medal performances in Canadian Championship and also in the North America continent age group championships, his family decided to move to Canada.

We heartily congratulate Aaron and his parents Jennifer & Arun Mendes for their dedication. We also wish him much more success in upcoming championships.

