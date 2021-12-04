Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd (MRPL) Holds Onsite Mock Exercise

Mangaluru: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) conducted an onsite Mock Exercise in the refinery today in the presence of the District Crisis Management Authority including Rajesh C Mishrikoti, Deputy Director of Factories, Mangalore. The Drill was conducted in Hydro Cracker Unit (HCU-1), with the scenario being Kero Pump suction line pinhole leak and Fire.

The exercise was carried out in the presence of various dignitaries including Officials from the DC office – District Crisis Management Group, and various Industry representatives from the neighbouring industries. The Mock Drill continued for about 45 minutes during which firefighting and cooling operation were carried out and readiness for handling any such emergencies was established.

Later a review meeting was held in the presence of M Elango, ED- Refinery to analyse the findings of the mock exercise. Rajesh C Mishrikoti, Deputy Director of Factories, who witnessed the Mock Drill, complimented MRPL for the excellent fire-fighting and emergency handling abilities showcased during the Mock Drill. He called upon MRPL to establish a mindset wherein every mock drill has to be considered as a real incident. He also called upon industries to think beyond the mock drill and come out with the ways and means to ensure that any potential disaster is highlighted and prevented from occurring. Vijaya Kumar Pujar, DDP-DDMA, DC office appreciated MRPL for its seriousness in Disaster mitigation programs and also gave suggestions for further improvement.

Representatives from major neighbouring industries served as Observers during the Exercise and they gave their opinion and suggestions for improvement. Virender Tyagi from OMPL, Gnanashekharan and Prabhat from HPCL, Rajan from Petronet and Suresh Belman from MSEZ were present as observers.

In his concluding remarks, M Elango, ED – Refinery, MRPL assured the gathering that all positive observations will be deliberated and complied forthwith and thanked the delegates for having participated in such large numbers. He also complimented all involved with the Mock Exercise for its excellent performance.