Mangalore Skating Club Wins 35 Medals in 36th State Skating Championship
Mangaluru : District Speed Skating Championship and Selection Trials for the 36th State Skating Championship held at Mangalore 6th and 7th February 2021 This Selection Trials was organised by Karnataka State Roller Skating Association.. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 35 medals. Skaters Trained By the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mr. Mahesh Kumar.and International Skater Kum.Sharanya
The details of medals won are as follows.
Yuktha Gowda 1 Gold, 1 Bronze
Shreenidhi Puthran 3 Gold
Yuvaraj Kunder 3 Gold
Tasmai M Shetty 3 Gold
Arjun Kotian 3 Gold
Laksh 3 Gold
Hannah Rose fernandes 3 Gold
Jesnia Correa 1 Gold 2 Silver
Divith Prajval 2 Silver 1 Bronze
Shubhrajyothsna 3 Gold
Abin Gopu 3 Gold
Hashval 2 Silver, 1 Bronze