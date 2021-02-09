Spread the love



















Mangalore Skating Club Wins 35 Medals in 36th State Skating Championship



Mangaluru : District Speed Skating Championship and Selection Trials for the 36th State Skating Championship held at Mangalore 6th and 7th February 2021 This Selection Trials was organised by Karnataka State Roller Skating Association.. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 35 medals. Skaters Trained By the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mr. Mahesh Kumar.and International Skater Kum.Sharanya

The details of medals won are as follows.

Yuktha Gowda 1 Gold, 1 Bronze

Shreenidhi Puthran 3 Gold

Yuvaraj Kunder 3 Gold

Tasmai M Shetty 3 Gold

Arjun Kotian 3 Gold

Laksh 3 Gold

Hannah Rose fernandes 3 Gold

Jesnia Correa 1 Gold 2 Silver

Divith Prajval 2 Silver 1 Bronze

Shubhrajyothsna 3 Gold

Abin Gopu 3 Gold

Hashval 2 Silver, 1 Bronze