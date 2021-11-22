Mangalore Skating Club Won 47 Medals in Dist Selection Trials for 37th State Roller Skating C’ship

Mangalore Skating Club Won 47 Medals in District Selection Trials for 37th State Roller Skating Championship

Mangaluru: The District Speed Skating Championship and Selection Trials for the 37th State Skating Championship was held in Mangalore on November 20th 2021.This Selection Trials was organised by Roller Skating Federation Of India. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 47 medals, where the skaters Trained by the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mahesh Kumar and International Skater Kum.Sharanya

The details of medals won are as follows :

Mohammed Ayaan………………. 2 Gold

Jayden Jathanna…………… 1 Bronze

Tvisha…………………………… 1 Gold , 1 Silver

Mishika…………………… 2Bronze

Ahna Fernandes…………… 1 Silver

Yuktha Gowda………… 3 Gold

Dhriti Amin……………………… 2 Silver

Lenissa………………… 3Bronze

Gyshawn D’Souza…………… 1 Silver, 1 Bronze

Vivash Naveen……………. 3 Bronze

Yuva Raj Kunder…………… 3Gold

Jesnia Correa…………….. 3 Gold

Shreenidhi Puthran……… 1 Silver, 2 Bronze

Hannah Fernandes…….. 3 Gold

Harshwal………. 1Silver, 2 Bronze

Tasmayi Shetty……… 3 Gold

Laksh……… 2 Gold, 1 Silver

Arjun Kotian……….. 1 Gold , 2 Silver

Divit Prajwal……….. 3 Bronze