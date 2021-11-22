Mangalore Skating Club Won 47 Medals in Dist Selection Trials for 37th State Roller Skating C’ship

Mangalore Skating Club Won 47 Medals in District Selection Trials for 37th State Roller Skating Championship
Mangaluru: The District Speed Skating Championship and Selection Trials for the 37th State Skating Championship was held in Mangalore on November 20th 2021.This Selection Trials was organised by Roller Skating Federation Of India. Mangalore Roller Skating Club won a total of 47 medals, where the skaters Trained by the Mangalore Roller Skating Club Coach Mahesh Kumar and International Skater Kum.Sharanya
The details of medals won are as follows :
Mohammed Ayaan………………. 2 Gold
Jayden Jathanna…………… 1 Bronze
Tvisha…………………………… 1 Gold , 1 Silver
Mishika…………………… 2Bronze
Ahna Fernandes…………… 1 Silver
Yuktha Gowda………… 3 Gold
Dhriti Amin……………………… 2 Silver
Lenissa………………… 3Bronze
Gyshawn D’Souza…………… 1 Silver, 1 Bronze
Vivash Naveen……………. 3 Bronze
Yuva Raj Kunder…………… 3Gold
Jesnia Correa…………….. 3 Gold
Shreenidhi Puthran……… 1 Silver, 2 Bronze
Hannah Fernandes…….. 3 Gold
Harshwal………. 1Silver, 2 Bronze
Tasmayi Shetty……… 3 Gold
Laksh……… 2 Gold, 1 Silver
Arjun Kotian……….. 1 Gold , 2 Silver
Divit Prajwal……….. 3 Bronze