Mangalore University All College Students Union 2021 to be Launched on 13 March 2021 at 12 noon at St Sebastian Hall, Bendore, Mangaluru

Mangaluru: Addressing the media persons, Suhan Alva, the Coordinator of the inaugural programme said, “Mangalore University All College Students Union 2021 , under the leadership and Guidance of former DK Youth Congress President Mithun Rai , will hold its inaugural function on 13 March 2021 at 12 noon at St Sebastian Golden Jubilee Hall , Bendore, Mangaluru.

The dignitaries for the occasion are- B Ramanath Rai-former state Minister, MLA and former state minister UT Khader, former MLA JR Lobo, Harish Kumar MLC , Mrs Shakunthala Shetty-Ex MLA , Aravind Bolar-Tulu actor , a the team of “ENGLISH” movie. The launching ceremony will be presided over by Mithun Rai.

Primus D’souza- Coordinator and Founder of “Team Mithun” was also present during the press meet.