Mangalore University Badminton Matches organized by Father Muller College of S & H



Mangaluru: The Mangalore University Inter-Collegiate Badminton Tournament (Men & Women) 2022-23 (Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for Men) being organized by the Father Muller College (Speech & Hearing) was inaugurated at the Father Muller Indoor Stadium on 14 Nov 22. The rolling trophy for the men’s championship is the Sri Kemmara Balakrishna Gowda Memorial Trophy for which over 35 teams of men will be vying, while 20 teams of women players will play for a winner’s trophy which estimates to 450 to 500 students will be taking part in the tournament. The tournament is scheduled for two days, November 14th and 15th, 2022 at Father Muller Indoor Stadium, Kankanady, Mangalore.

The chief guest for the tournament Dr Kishore Kumar C. K., Registrar, Mangalore University who was the chief guest for the programme heaped loads of praises for the Institution were in he happy to see an institution putting in funds, and manpower and providing the best in the class arena for the badminton tournament. The Indoor stadium is a boon for people living around and he is a shuttler at Father Muller sees a lot of enthusiastic elderly come for play in the morning and evening batches. His advice to the participants was to keep playing throughout their lives especially badminton to keep themselves agile and fit. He concluded his address by thanking once again the management of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions for extending all the help with the tournament.

Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI who presided over in his address said sports help to keep the body and also the mind at optimum. The opportunity to serve the student community at hand, and to better their academic or sports acumen has always been accepted with joy by the institutions. This stems from the fact that a country with disciplined and striving individuals will be glorious to their loved ones and the nation. He called on the students to be part of the badminton/volleyball/basketball/ gymnasium fraternity at Father Muller. The stadium is itself dedicated to the nation as many districts, and state and national events have taken place with the assistance of the Father Muller Charitable Institutions.

The Welcome address was by Prof Akhilesh PM, Principal of the Father Muller College; the Vote of thanks was delivered by Chandrashekar SN, Physical Education Instructor, FMC; in presence of Rev. Fr Ajith Menezes, Admin FMMC; Rev. Fr Nelson Pais and Fr Jeevan Sequiera, Asst Admin FMMCH; Dr Sanjeev Rai, Chief of Research; Ms Cynthia Santhmayor, Vice principal FMC, Dr Shreyank P Swamy, Sports Coordinator FMC along with the faculty, staff and participants in the audience.

The closing ceremony of the event is scheduled for November 15th, 2022 soon after the finals. Dr Gerald Santhosh D’Souza, Director, Dept of Physical Education, Mangalore University will be the chief guest. The program will be presided over by Rev. Fr Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director, FMCI.

The tournament is organized under the chairmanship of Prof. Akhilesh P. M., Principal, FMC (Speech & Hearing), Organizing secretary Dr Shreyank P. Swamy, and Physical Education Director, FMCI, Mr Chandrashekhara S. N. The Father Muller Indoor Stadium has a capacity of 10 Badminton synthetic courts under centralized air-conditioning. Many events under the Rajiv Gandhi University, District Police and Administrative events, and State and National level Badminton, Basketball, Karate, and Volleyball tournaments have been conducted.