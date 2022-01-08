Mangalore University emerges overall champion in 81st All India Inter-University Athletics meet

Moodbidri: Mangalore University emerged as overall champions in the 81st All India Inter-University Athletics Championship clinching six gold, 6 silver, and four bronze medals.

This is the fourth time men of the University lifted the cup securing 105 points in the athletics meet in which 350 universities across India participated.

Gold medallists are Adesh Yadav (10000m race), Vanam Sharma (Shot Put), Parvez (800m), Vikrant Malik (Javelin Throw), and relay teams (4×100, 4×400).

Silver medalists are Paramjeet Singh (5000m Race Walk), Nihal Joel (400m), Anila Kumar (Half Marathon), Devaiah T.H. (800m), Vignesh A. (200m) and Ajay Kumar (Hammer Throw).

Bronze medallists are Hardeep (5000m Race Walk), Parvez Khan (1500m race), Bhanu Sharma (Discuss Throw), and Sumith Kumar (3000m Steeplechase).

Incidentally, of 42 winners who represented Mangalore University, 36 winners are from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri.

Runners-up

Lovely Professional University, Punjab got second place securing 42 points while Maharshi Dayananda University, Rohtak got third place obtaining 37 points. Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam secured 4th place with 23 points.

Best Athlete

Akshdeep Singh of Punjab University, Patiala was declared as the Best Athlete in the meet for securing 1077 points. He created a new meet record in the 20 km walk race clocking 1:26:09.08 Sec.

Eight new meet record

In total, eight new meet records were set in the meet. Adesh Yadav (10000m race) Akshdeep Singh (20 km walk race), Harendra Kumar (1500m), Prince (5000m race), Sidharth A.K (Pole Vault), Vikas (Discus Throw), Lokesh Chaudhar (3000m Steeplechase), and Mangalore University (4×100 Relay) created new meet records.

Mangalore University is also the host of the meet along with Alva’s Education Foundation and Association of Indian Universities. The four-day meet was inaugurated on January 4, 2022, at the Swarajya Maidan, Moodbidri.

Cash prizes

All winners received cash prizes from Alva’s Education Foundation, Moodbidri. New meet record creators in each event received Rs 25,000. Silver medallists and bronze medalists were given Rs 15,000 and Rs. 10, 000 respectively. Four players of the relay team (4x100m) received a sum of Rs 1, 25,000 as they created a new meet record and won gold medals. The overall champions were given Rs 50000. Rs 30000 and Rs 20000 was awarded to second and third places respectively.

OVERALL RESULTS OF THE 81ST MEET

OVERALL CHAMPIONS: Mangalore University (105 points)

OVER ALL RUNNERS: Lovely Professional University (42 points)

THIRD PLACE: Maharishi Dayanand University (37 points)

FOURTH PLACE: Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam (23 points)

Best Athlete Men: Akshdeep Singh – Punjab University, Patiala- 20km Race Walk – 1077 points.

NEW RECORDS OF THE 81st ATHLETIC MEET:

Total No. of Meet records – 08

No. of Mangalore University Meet Records – 02

DAY 1-

1. Adesh –– Mangalore University – 10000m run – 29:15.46

DAY 2 –

1. Akshdeep Singh – Punjabi University, Patiala – 20km race walk – 1:26:09

2. Harendra Kumar – Guru Nanak Dev University- High Jump – 3:43.97

DAY 3-

01. Prince – Kurukshetra University – 5000m race – 14:05.48

02. Sidharth A.K – Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam – Pole Vault – 4.92m

03. Vikas – Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, Haryana –Discus Throw- 55.38m

DAY 4-

01. Lokesh Chaudhar – Maharishi Dayanand University – 3000M Steeple Chase – 8:51.23

02. Mangalore University – 4×100 Relay- 40.74

Total No. of New Meet Records 2022:

01. Adesh –– Mangalore University– 29:15.46 – 10000m

02. Akshdeep Singh – Punjabi University, Patiala – 1:26:09.08 – 20 km walk race

03. Harendra Kumar – Guru Nanak Dev University – 3:43.97 – 1500m

04. Prince – Kurukshetra University – 14:05.48 – 5000m race

05. Sidharth A.K – Mahatma Gandhi University, Kottayam – 4.92m – Pole Vault

06. Vikas – Chaudhary Devi Lal University, Sirsa, Haryana – 55.38m – Discuss Throw

07. Lokesh Chaudhar – Maharishi Dayanand University – 8:51.23– 3000m Steeple Chase

08. Mangalore University– 40.74– 4×100 Relay

Mangalore University Total Medal count:

Gold:

01. Adesh –– Mangalore University – 10000m run

02. Vanam Sharma – Mangalore University – Shot Put

03. Parvez Khan – Mangalore University – 800m

04. Mangalore University – 4×100 Relay

05. Mangalore University – 4×400 Relay

06. Vikrant Malik – Mangalore University – Javelin Throw

Silver:

01. Paramjeet Singh – Mangalore University –5000m Race Walk

02. Nihal Joel – Mangalore University – 400m

03. Anila Kumar – Half Marathon – 1:06:20.83

04. Devaiah T.H. – Mangalore University – 800m

05. Vignesh A. – Mangalore University – 200m

06. Ajay Kumar – Mangalore University – Hammer Throw

Bronze:

01. Hardeep – Mangalore University – 5000m Race Walk

02. Parvez Khan – Mangalore University – 1500m race

03. Bhanu Sharma– Discuss Throw

04. Sumith Kumar – 3000m Steeple Chase – 8:57.28

Total Gold: 06

Total Silver: 06

Total Bronze: 04

Total Medal: 16

Total Meet records of Mangalore University:

01. Adesh – 29:15.46 – 10000m

02. Mangalore University– 40.74– 4×100 Relay