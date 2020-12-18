Spread the love



















MANGALORE UNIVERSITY STUDENT-BYNDOORIAN -CA N Ramananda Prabhu Panelist on ICAI Virtual International Conference Dec 17, 2020

Muscat/Delhi: ICAI Virtual International Conference 2020 theme “Accountancy Prof- Augmenting Economic Sustainability” was inaugurated by Shri Piyush Goel, Honorable Finance Union Minister along with Shri Anurag Thakur, Minister of Finance-State, CA Atul Gupta, President, ICAI, CA NiharJambusaria Vice President ICAI,of17th Dec 2020-3 PM virtually.

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, Chairman, Muscat Chapter-ICAI, was on the panel to discuss and address the members about the insights of Oman Investment and business and professional opportunities, which will support athmanirbharabharath and how Indians will benefit the visionary leadership of Late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said and current His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said. As per HM’s vision 2040 plan, there is a huge window of opportunity for Indians to collaborate and co-create and partnership with Omani’s in the field of technology, knowledge economy, capacity building of human capital, as we are just across the Arabian Sea and Oman India business relationship of 5000 years various business getting insights on Unlocking Professional Opportunities in Oman being the Gem of Arabia. His Majesty’s wisdom, peace-loving leadership with neighbour’s and the international community, , openness…connectivity…hospitality of Omani’s, these will translate Oman will be next hub of connecting the neighbouring, far east and the USA having free trade agreements and competitive advantage for Omani products. With the recent amendment of Omani income tax act and also the recent notification Oman value-added tax which will be rolled up from April 2021 onwards, which will have a lot of professional opportunities for Indian chartered accountants to play a key role in implementation, compliance and reporting of Oman value-added tax going forward. CA Prabhu added. CA N Ramananda Prabhu, Chairman of Muscat Chapter ICAI, hails from Naikakanaktte, Byndoor, studied at Government first Grade college Byndoor, Student of Mangalore University 1990 Batch.

Prof.K R Chandrashekar, NAAC Advisor, Mangalore university congratulate CA Prabhu on this achievement and wish him professional success in all his future endeavours.

Praveenchandra Shetty, President, Government First Grade College Alumni Association (R). Byndoor congratulated Ramananda Prabhu and said this is a proud and joyous moment for all of us and all student community at GFGC, Byndoor. As CA Prabhu, currently Chairman of Muscat Chapter ICAI, hailed from the agriculture family from Prabhukeri, Naikanakatte, done his schooling and up to college in the government institutions achieved this laurel will demonstrate the sheer desire, hard work, dedication and determination will keep you ahead irrespective of all other factors in life. He is a role model for the young generation for all Byndoorians.

Ramesh Bhat, working in AGS office Bangalore, advisor of GFGC Byndoor Alumni said while congratulating CA Prabhu, on this achieving new milestone on the panel of international conference ICAI 2020, we all are happy, and he will create history in Byndoor college / Muscat, Sultanate of Oman, for his dynamic leadership, thinker, advisor and mentor for young generations youths whose aspirations career prospectus for the capacity building and support continuous growth and development to human capital. I urge all of us to learn and implement and upskill our knowledge and independent and achievers in all walks of life.