Mangalorean & Aloysian K L Rahul Named as India’s Captain for the 3 ODIs in South Africa

Mangalorean & Aloysian (he did his PUC at St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru) Kannur Lokesh Rahul Named as India’s Captain for the 3 One Day Internationals (ODIs) in South Africa

Mangaluru: It is indeed a proud moment for Mangaloreans, and also for St Aloysius Institutions along with Aloysians that KL Rahul is Set To Achieve Major First For India In 1st ODI vs South Africa. KL Rahul was named as India’s captain for the three ODIs in South Africa as Rohit Sharma failed to recover from a hamstring injury.Now the 29-year-old is set to add another golden chapter in his career on Wednesday 19 January in the first three-day ODI at the Boland Park in Paarl. Rahul will be the 26th cricketer to lead India in an ODI match and he will be the first one to make his ODI captaincy debut in South Africa. No other Indian player has made his ODI captaincy debut in South Africa.

The current South Africa tour has been a landmark one for KL Rahul in more ways than one. He started the tour with a century, becoming the first India opener after Wasim Jaffer to register three figures in a Test match in South Africa in the series opener in Centurion. In the next Test in Johannesburg, he got the honour to lead India as regular captain Virat Kohli was ruled out due to an upper back spasm. The right-hander scored fifty in India’s first innings but the hosts lost the match. India lost the last Test in Cape Town as South Africa took the series 2-1 but Rahul ended up as India’s top scorer in the series and was one of the very few bright spots in an otherwise disappointing display by the batters.

K L Rahul when he had visited Kukke Subramanya Temple

As per sources, When asked about his captaincy in the pre-match virtual press conference on the eve of the first ODI, Rahul said: “I think I take every game as it comes. I am not really someone who gets worried or gets too happy. I stayed balanced with the results, there were a lot of learnings from the Johannesburg Test. I have learned a lot from both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, I am human, I will make mistakes along the way but I will learn and get better. That’s where my mind is at. The ODI series is a fresh start and it is a great opportunity for me to lead the side.”

Karnataka State Cricket Assn-MZ Felicitates ‘Homeboy’ Test Cricketer K L Rahul

Kannur Lokesh Rahul was born on 18 April 1992 to KN Lokesh and Rajeshwari in Bangalore. His father Lokesh, who was born in Kannur, Magadi taluk, is a professor and former director at the National Institute of Technology Karnataka (NITK) in Mangaluru. His mother Rajeshwari is a professor at Mangalore University. Lokesh, who was a fan of the cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, wanted to name his son after Gavaskar’s, but mistook Rohan Gavaskar’s name as Rahul.

Rahul grew up in Mangaluru, completing his high school at NITK English Medium School and pre-university at St. Aloysius College, Mangaluru.He started cricket training at the age of 10, and, two years later, started playing matches for both Bangalore United Cricket Club and his club in Mangaluru.. At age 18 he moved to Bangalore to study at Jain University and pursue his cricket career.

St Aloysius Ground where R L Rahul used to practice cricket while studying at SAC

When St Aloysius INdustrial Training Institute (SAITI) Alumni Association hosted ‘Aloysius Premier League (APL)- a DK and Udupi District Level Inter ITI Overarm Cricket played on St Aloysius centenary Ground-Mangaluru on 9 March 2018, (former) Rector Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ said, ” I am happy to note that a First of its kind APL is played on this ground, where Indian cricketer who was our student, K L Rahul had played and has now become an Indian cricket star. You should all follow in the footsteps of K L Rahul, and thus look forward to be like him, and play in the Indian Cricket Team. If you have determination and dedication, anything is possible. This institution apart from academics has provided all the facilities when it comes to sports activities, and many of our students have shone and brought laurels and fame to our institute. ”.

Rahul was the vice-captain of the India national cricket team in One Day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals. He played for Karnataka in domestic cricket and was the captain of Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League. He is a right-handed batsman and an occasional wicket-keeper. Rahul made his international debut in 2014 and scored his maiden Test century in his second Test match. He was the first Indian to score a century on One Day International debut, and the third Indian to score a century in all three formats of international cricket.