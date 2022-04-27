Mangalorean Artist Santhosh Andrade selected for the prestigious India Art Fair in New Delhi

Mangaluru: In a remarkable achievement for the art world of coastal Karnataka, the city-based artist Santhosh Deepak Andrade has been selected as a participating artist for the prestigious 13th edition of India Art Fair which will take place at NSIC Exhibition Grounds, Okhla, New Delhi from 28 April to 1 May 2022. The multiple awards winning artist will be displaying five of his original paintings at Booth B-16 during the event under the auspices of Art Houz Gallery, Chennai and online partner Mojarto.

India Art Fair is the leading platform to discover modern and contemporary art from South Asia. It has been held annually since 2008 and is returning after a long gap due to the Covid pandemic. Spread across a 12,000 square meter venue, the fair spotlights the next generation of artists alongside modern masters with over 70 pioneering exhibitors from across India presenting some of the region’s most iconic artists. Select international participants will bring works that have never or rarely been shown in India. BMW India is the presenting partner for the event.

Santhosh Andrade is one of the most promising talents to emerge from Mangalore in recent times. Having evolved his own style of art, his paintings evoke nostalgia combined with concern for the environment, a yearning for earthy, humane interactions and challenge the notion of mindless development. His works, which bear a dominating presence of nature and its interface with human life, are highly acclaimed and have been displayed in reputed art events and also gained widespread media attention.

Earlier this year, he was adjudged the second winner in the 3rd All India Art Competition and Exhibition 2021 organised by the State Gallery of Art of the Government of Telangana. In 2020, he won First place with a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh in ‘ORA 2020’, a competition organized by Mojarto, a venture of NDTV India. In 2007, he won the Karnataka Lalitha Kala Academy Award in addition to many other accolades.

“India Art Fair is one of the most prestigious art festivals in the country and it is considered to be extremely difficult for an artist to gain entry to this event. As a Mangalorean, I am proud to represent our city at this international event. All the paintings which I am putting up for display at India Art Fair are inspired by my childhood memories of the landscape of Mangalore, which is my birthplace,” says Santhosh Andrade.