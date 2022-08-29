Mangalorean boy Adarsh lifts Gold for India in World Powerlifting in Turkey

Mangaluru: Adarsh Attavar, representing India won the overall Gold in the 59kg segment under the Equipped category in the World Junior Powerlifting Championships, held on 27th August 2022, in Istanbul. Organized by the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF), this year’s competition attracted participants from the USA, Japan, Kazakhstan, Romania & India. Adarsh Attavar lifted a total of 582.5kgs, which included 230 kgs in Squat, 120 kgs in Bench-press & 232.5 kgs in Deadlift.

Before clinching his World Title, Adarsh Attavar recently made headlines when he bagged 5 Gold, 3 Silver & 2 Bronze medals in Asian Classic & Equipped Junior Championship, organized by IPF in Turkey, in December 2021. This was followed by the Overall Gold in the National Junior Powerlifting Championship held at Udaipur in January 2022 & Bronze in National Senior Powerlifting Championship held in Mangalore in April 2022. Adding to his medal tally, Adarsh Attavar has further struck Gold in the National Junior Powerlifting Championship held at Telangana in July, this year. Adarsh Attavar has set his eyes on the upcoming Commonwealth Powerlifting Championships to be held in New Zealand, this year.

Trained under Ekalavya awardee, Sri Satish Kumar Kudroli, in the Sri Balanjaneya Gymnasium, Mangalore, Adarsh Attavar studied in Sharada Vidyalaya, Mangalore, and TMA Pai Polytechnic, Manipal. Born to Smt Chandrakshi & Sri Bharath Kumar Attavar is a qualified Fitness Coach and is associated with Cyborg Fitness Club in Mangalore.

