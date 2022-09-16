Mangalorean Catholic Association Pune Monti fest 2022

Pune: MCA Pune celebrated Monti fest on September 11th 2022 at Christ the King Church. The Programme commenced with Fr Francline Machado addressing the gathering and blessing of the new sheaves of grain (Novem). Sakkad Sangatha Melyam! Moriyek Hogolsiyam! These hymns resounded joyfully as the children and elders offered flowers to our beloved Monti Mai. The congregation proceeded in a devout procession to the church followed by a solemn mass in Konkani. The main celebrants were Fr Francline Machado SVD, Fr Henry Almeida SJ, Fr Claudius Tauro, Fr William Sequeira SJ, Fr Woolsie Rodrigues, Fr Ryan Rodrigues, Fr Aloysius Gonsalves, Fr Arun Kumar and Fr Santosh.

The homily delivered by Fr Henry Almeida was heartwarming. Fr Henry traced the origin of the feast of our beloved heavenly mother and how it came to be known as Monti Fest which is celebrated by Mangalorean Catholics all around the world.

He highlighted the significance of this feast as the celebration of the birthday of Mother Mary who has played a very important role in the salvation of humankind. This is the day we also celebrate the gift of the girl child, their significant role in the family and the need to protect them. It is also the occasion of thanksgiving to the Lord Almighty for the abundant harvest and for the farmers who toil for the same.

The church resonated with the soulful singing of the MCA Konkani choir along with the brothers of De Nobili College.

In the end, Mr Peter Pinto felicitated the priests.

Ms Sunitha D’Souza, Secretary thanked the clergy and the congregation for their devout participation in the Eucharistic service.

This was followed by a Cultural programme at Christ the King Community Hall. The MCA President Vijay Noronha and the Treasurer Nishant D’Souza led the traditional couple, Mrs Christina and Fredrick D’Souza who welcomed the guests in the Mangalorean traditional way with Panpod and Udak (beetel leaf and water). Vijay Noronha, President of MCA welcomed the guests, Priests and Religious. The programme began with a Prayer dance by Kaitlyn Naidu followed by a welcome dance by Chelsea Veigas and Nyesha Sequeira. The MCA choir sang a melodious song ‘Novench Jeevan’. Fr. Henry Almeida and Fr Woolsie Rodrigues felicitated the donors of the pandemic relief.

Donors for Monti fest were felicitated by vice President Wilfred Saldanha.

Rishona Rebello and Siyona Rebello performed a dance based on the song ‘Amche Mangalore’.

Immaculate Fernandes along with William Fernandes, Girish & Veena Pereira, Angela Fernandes and Euphemia Noronha performed a folk dance.

Ex-committee member Mr Charles Mascarenhas felicitated the students who passed out in the year 2022.

There was a rib-tickling comedy skit by Nishant D’Souza and Linetta Rodrigues which left everyone in fits of laughter.

Mr Albert Tauro & Mr Arthur Fernandes felicitated all the participants of the dance and skit.

The outgoing President Edna Rodricks was felicitated by Associate Newsletter Editor Eva D’Souza and Edna welcomed the newly elected president Vijay Noronha.

The event was beautifully compered by Veena Pereira and Ruth D’Souza. The Cultural Secretary Wilma Mendonca thanked the audience for their support for making this Monti Fest a successful and colourful event and all the members who worked directly or indirectly for the success of this program. The cultural program concluded with the singing of “Laudate Dominum.”

Fr Ryan Rodrigues blessed the Noven Jevann. The choir members kept the audience enthralled and in high spirits with their foot-tapping Mando. Assembled guests were served a delicious fellowship meal Novem Jevann.

