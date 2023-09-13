Mangalorean Catholic Community of Calgary celebrates Monti Fest

“The Mangalorean Catholic Community of Calgary celebrated the Nativity of our Lady at St. Thomas More Church hall on September 9th in a traditional manner. The celebration commenced with a Triduum, a spiritually enriching journey that included Novenas honoring Mother Mary, a holy Mass celebrated amidst a very meaningful and reflective sermon by our Spiritual Director Fr Jerry D’Souza.

The floral offerings, a cherished tradition, serve as symbols of love and devotion. Children, in particular, enthusiastically participated in this beautiful custom, adding vibrant colours to adorn the church. This delightful celebration sets the stage for the upcoming festive days, where the spirit of Monti Fest truly comes alive.

On the day of the Monti Fest celebration, the church service with prayers in honour of our Lady began at 5:30 pm, followed by the celebration of the holy Mass and the traditional blessing of the new crop, along with floral tributes to infant Mother Mary by little children singing “Sakkad Sangatha Maellyaan.” The spiritual celebration was followed by a cultural program in the church hall, featuring dance, singing, a raffle draw, and more. This was followed by a delicious dinner with a variety of vegetarian delicacies. It was truly a blessed celebration.”

