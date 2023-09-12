Mangalorean Catholics in Chennai Celebrate ‘Monti Fest’ at Votive Shrine Church-Kilpauk

Kilpauk-Chennai: The Kanara Catholic Association – Chennai, celebrated the Monthichem fest on 10th September, 2023 with pomp and festivities at the Votive Shrine Church in Kilpauk, Chennai. The celebration began with a prayer service at the grotto of our Monthi Saibini. Children and adults showered the statue of Maria Bambino with flowers while the hymns were being sung. This was followed by a procession to the church where a bi-lingual Konkani – English, holy mass was celebrated by Frs. Valerian Mendonca s.j. and Francis D’Souza s.j.

The Jesuit brothers of Sacred Heart College, Chennai who hail from the Konkan region, formed a choir and led the congregation in prayerful singing during the service at the grotto and the mass. After the mass, the members assembled in the parish hall for the traditional fellowship meal. The function which was attended by around 120 members provided a good opportunity to start new friendships and renew existing ones. The food was home-cooked by members of the KCA–Chennai family.

Catholic families hailing from Mangaluru and the surrounding Konkan region are invited to apply for membership in the Association. Interested persons may contact

Allan Govias – President – Mobile no.98410 94840

John Lasrado – Secretary – Mobile no.99401 85247

Ms Nirmala D’Souza – committee member – Mobile no. 98410 88719

Or email to kcaofchennai@gmail.com

About the Votive Shrine Church in Kilpauk, Chennai :

The Votive Shrine was built in thanksgiving to Our Lady for saving Madras.. i.e. Chennai from bombing by the Japanese during WW-II. Late Archbishop Louis Mathias, sdb, had only Rs. 5/- in his pocket when he made the vow to Our Lady! This is why it is known as the Votive Shrine dedicated to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. A French man, a bachelor known as Raphael Prudhomme came fwd and donated the land and the money to build the church.

There were also a few other donors. It was completed in 1953. We have French stained glass roof windows, Our Lady’s statue and a few other statues that came from France. He also donated the land for beginning the Mercy Home. Thank God for this beautiful church and its donors and parishioners!

Report by: Ms Donalda Steeves

