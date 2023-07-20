Mangalorean Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi Elected as Secretary General of ACCE (I)-Bengaluru

Mangalorean and Civil Engineer Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi Elected as Secretary General of the Association of Consulting Civil Engineers (India)-Bengaluru

Mangaluru: City-based consultant Civil Engineer and Executive Director D.K. Nirmiti Kendra Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi has been elected as Secretary General of the Association of Consultant Civil Engineers (India) (A.C.C.E.(I)).

The Chief Returning Officer Dr. M.U. Ashwath announced the results of the annual Central Committee Elections held on 26.04.2023 at Nagpur. He issued Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi the certificate of election for 2 years 2023 – 25.

The President of the A.C.C.E.(I) Er. Vijay Kishan Sanap installed him as a Secretary General of the Association during the Association’s Annual General Body Meeting held on 17.07.2023 at Hotel Novotel Hyderabad and congratulated him. Outgoing Secretary General Er. Vijay Vishnu Mayya passed on the baton to Er. Kalbhavi. On this occasion vice president Er. Puneeth Rai, Er. Rajkumar Kanchurla, Treasurer Srinivasan, Assistant Election Officer Er. Anil D’Souza, Satish Raipure, Council members Prem Kumar and Srikanth were present. About 700 delegates attended this function.

Er. Rajendra Kalbhavi was conferred with the Eminent Engineers Award by the Association in recognition of his achievements in the field of Civil Engineering innovative plan design, research and construction during their foundation day celebration held at Nagpur recently.

