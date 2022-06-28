Mangalorean Gautham Bangera Crowned ‘Mr UAE International and Handsome 2022’

UAE: The popular beauty pageant “Mr and Mrs UAE International, for both men and women, was held in Dubai recently in Radisson Hotel, Silicon Oasis, UAE which was open for all nationalities residing in the UAE.

The pageant is being presented by Being Muskaan, an event company founded by Meena Asrani, an actor and model who has worked in the fashion industry for five years. Its goal is to promote confidence, leadership skills, responsibility, respectfulness, and intelligence. Meena Asrani who herself was Mrs India Universe popular – 2018, Mrs India Universe Dubai, pageant guru, International Groomer, winner of Unity Award, Jury of International fashion week and many more international shows.

Gautham Bangera a well-known Manglorean Teacher at Springdales Dubai, a choreographer and experienced dancer who has an Institute named Soul and Beats in Dubai won the prestigious Mr UAE International 2022 and Handsome 2022 are twin titles amongst all the nationalities in the grand competition.

Gautham Bangera is also a Business Entrepreneur in Dubai who has trained many Mangaoreans in various dance events. The 1st runner-up was Madhav Nambiar and the 2nd runner-up was Naved J Shaikh. Prapti Shetty another Mangalorean won the award of Mrs UAE Shining Star during the event.

Gautham’s biggest achievement was when he was awarded the top finalist in the UAE dance reality show “Strikers Dance Challenge“ in 2018. The same year he had also earned the show-stealer award at Rooftop, which was a talent competition by the Royal Ascot Enterprise. Another highlight of his career came when he was felicitated by His Excellency Sheikh Suhail Muhammad in Dubai. However, the most prestigious moment of his career was when he was honoured by the Ganiga Sangama at the Mangalore Town Hall for excellence in performing arts in 2019.

Gautham was felicitated by Santosh Shetty in Sharjah.