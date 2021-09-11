Spread the love



















Mangalorean Gloria Menezes Wins Title ‘Miss Glamorous Fashionista’ at TIGP Miss India 2021

Mangaluru: Gloria Menezes is 30 years old and an entrepreneur, having completed her schooling from St Agnes College, Mangaluru & St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, after which she pursued her studies in Auckland- New Zealand !

Gloria Barabara Menezes, the daughter of Lancy Menezes and Mrs. Victoria Mabel Menezes hailing from Bejai, Mangaluru recently won the title of “The International Glamour Project Miss India 2021 Miss Glamorous Fashionista”. The event was held at Marriott Hotel in Mumbai on the 3rd of September. She has represented Mangaluru at the national level.

She had also been nominated for four sub titles and had made it to the top 15. The International Glamour Project is an international pageant based in Miami, Florida. Gloria is an entrepreneur and a fashion stylist. She is a kind hearted, pet lover and a fitness enthusiast. She came across this pageant online and took this as an amazing opportunity.

FAMILY OF GLORIA MENEZES

“It is such a great platform to empower women to become confident and it taught me that there is more to women than beauty, it taught me self love and to be the best version of myself. I am very honoured to have received this title as it has always been my passion.” says Gloria. Gloria is looking forward to working as a personal stylist as she has a unique sense of fashion. She also has a deep spiritual connection and yoga is a very important part of her life and she will be pursuing Yoga teacher training at Rishikesh in the month of December.

Gloria expresses her gratitude to all her mentors, judges, jury members, host for the red carpet event and the entire team of TIGP for garnering her at their utmost level. They are : Dr Akshatha Prabhu, Miss International World 2021, CEO of TIGP; Dr Swaroop Puranik, Founder of TIGP; Celina Jaitly, Miss Universe fourth Runner up 2001, Miss India 2001, Model and Actor, Ambassador of LGBT Community; Aditi Govitrikar, Mrs. World 2001, Motivational Speaker; Yuvraj Walmiki, Prince of Indian Hockey; Dr Radhakrishnan Pillai, Author, also known as Chanakya Pillai; Alisia Raut, Supermodel and the event choreographer; and Sidhant Suryavanshi, television actor, model

More details on :

Instagram – @accidentalqueen

Facebook – Gloria Barabara Menezes

