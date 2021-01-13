Spread the love



















Mangalorean JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde is 2021 Zone President, Zone XV-JCI India



Mangaluru: JCI Mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change;and its Vision is to be the leading global network of young active citizens, Junior Chamber International, commonly referred to as JCI, is a non-profit international non-governmental organization of young people between 18 and 40 years old. It has members in about 124 countries, and regional or national organizations in most of them. The first local Junior Chamber chapter was founded in 1915, but the international umbrella organization Junior Chamber International (JCI) was founded in Mexico in 1944. It has consultative status with the Council of Europe, with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations and with UNESCO. It encourages young people to become active citizens and to participate in efforts towards social and economic development, and international cooperation, good-will and understanding.

JCI Sen SOUJANYA HEGDE

It should be noted that multi-talented and a winner of International Beauty pageants, Ms Sounjanya Hegde is the FIRST woman to lead JCI Governing Board-2021 as its 2021 Zone President, Zone XV-JCI India. During the press meet held at Mangaluru Press Club it was briefed to the media personnel that the Installation ceremony of JCI Zone Governing Board 2021 lead by JCI Sen Soujanya Hegde during a programme named as ‘SAMKRANTHI’ and inviting everyone to be a part of Some-‘Kranthi’ to be held on Thursday, 14 January 2021 at St Sebastian Platinum Jubilee Auditorium, Bendore, Mangaluru at 6 pm.





The chief guest for the event will be JCI Sen Shine T Bhaskaran (69th JCI International President); and guests of honor will be Jc Purandara Rai ( Past Executive Vice President, JCI India), and JCI PPP Karthikeya Madhyastha (2020 Zone President, Zone XV, JCI India). The host of the event is JCI Mangalore Lalbagh, where JCI Sen Peter Antony Pinto (Founder President); JCI HGF Prashanth B Shetty ( 2021 President); JCI Sen Deenath D’sa (Project Director); JCI Sen Praveen Udupa ( Event Coordinator) and JCI HGF Prince Pinto ( 2020 President), along with Past Presidents and all members of JCI Mangalore Lalbagh extend you a cordial welcome for the programme.