Mangalorean Jesvita Quadras (22) the Only Girl from India to Meet Pope during Synod 2021-23…

Mangalorean Jevita Princy Quadras (22) the Only Girl from India to Meet Pope during the Opening Ceremony of Synod 2021-23 on Synodality Communion, Participation and Mission , at Vatican City, Rome held on 9-10 October 2021.

Mangaluru: Meeting the Pope for anyone, for that matter, is a lifetime memorable moment, and here is a young girl from Mangaluru, who has met the Pope, not once but twice within a gap of two years, and she is simply Overjoyed, Overwhelmed and Overexcited, and cherishes the memorable moments when she had close encounters with Pope Francis, the First time in april 2019, and recently again in October 2021. She was one of the three delegates from Asia, and the ONLY ONE from India to take part in the Synod 2021-23 held in Vatican City, Rome on 9-10 October 2021.

Meet 22-year-old Jesvita Princy Quadras, a parishioner of Guardian Angel Church – Angelore, Mangaluru, and daughter of Vincent Quadras-employed in Dubai, and Mrs Sharlet Quadras, a teacher at St Lawrence School, Bondel, Mangaluru. She has a younger brother, Jaison Quadras studying hotel management at Satish institute of Hotel management, Mangaluru. Born in Shirva, after her kindergarten in Don Bosco school, Shirva, Jesvita did her schooling at St Mary’s School, Falnir, Mangaluru (1 Std-10 Std ), after which, PUC at St Agnes PU College, Mangaluru, and completed her graduation (Bachelor in Psychology, Journalism and English Major) at St Aloysius College (Autonomous), Mangaluru (2016-2018). Presently she is working as a Counsellor at Presidency School, Mangaluru. Jesvita was the National President of YCS-YSM from 2016-19 and has been a member of the International Youth Advisory Body since 2019. As many as 20 Young Catholics from different countries are part of the International Youth Advisory Body, and Jesvita is one among them.

JESVITA PRINCY QUADRAS

JESVITA SEEN WITH HER PARENTS AND BROTHER

On 9-10 October 2021, Pope Francis launched the 2-year synodal path with a call to ‘Encounter, Listen, and Discern’, when He celebrated a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica opening the worldwide synodal path. The live-streamed Mass, attended by around 3,000 people, was the second of two weekend events officially opening the two-year global consultation process. Pope Francis formally launched the two-year global consultation process leading to the 2023 synod on synodality with a call to “look others in the eye and listen to what they have to say.”

Preaching at a Mass at St. Peter’s Basilica on Oct. 10, the pope said that Catholics taking part in the synodal path should strive to “become experts in the art of encounter. “Not so much by organizing events or theorizing about problems, as in taking time to encounter the Lord and one another. Time to devote to prayer and adoration — this prayer that we neglect so much: to adore, to make room for adoration — listening to what the Spirit wants to say to the Church. Time to look others in the eye and listen to what they have to say, to build rapport, to be sensitive to the questions of our sisters and brothers, to let ourselves be enriched by the variety of charisms, vocations, and ministries.” added the Pope as per Vatican News agency.

During a short communication over the phone, Jesvita gave the following elaborate details to Team Mangalorean, where she said-

“I had joined the YCS YSM movement in the year 2014 and grew at different levels of the diocese and the region and became the first national president of YCS YSM India from Mangalore diocese in the history of 50 years of YCS YSM in Mangalore for the year 2016-19. I represented India by attending the world youth parliament China in 2017, Asian YCS Council in Taiwan 2018, World youth day in Panama 2019, Post Synodal meet / International Youth Forum in Rome 2019, International YCS Council in Nigeria 2019. Italy (Rome) 2021. I was Selected as a member of the International youth advisory Body, Vatican which includes 20 young people from all around the world in 2019”.

JESVITA’S OFFICIAL PASS TO ATTEND THE FESTAL MASS AT ST PETER’S BASILICA -ROME

“I attended the Synod opening ceremony on 9 and 10 of October 2021, held in Vatican City, Rome. First offline meeting of the International youth advisory Body was held on 11th and 12 of October 2021. I had the opportunity to meet the Holy Father both times while in Rome. I still remember the encouragement given by Fr Ronald Prakash DSouza, Fr Chethan Machado , Fr Stany B. Lobo, Fr. Mathew Vas, Fr. Rupesh Madtha and Fr. William Menezes, and especially, Bishop of Mangaluru Diocese Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, who has been the backbone of my journey. And also not to forget, the former Rector of St. Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru Fr Dionysius Vaz SJ and the Principal of St Aloysius College, Fr Praveen Martis SJ , without their support definitely could not attend so many programs in different countries”.

“Synod 2021-23 was on the theme Synodality, Communion – Participation -and Mission. Pope Francis in his message spoke of how the Holy Spirit is the protagonist of the entire Synodal process. He referred to our church today as ‘museum churches’ which are beautiful with history but with an uncertain future. He stressed that every person of God whether lay or religious must take part in the Synodal process in creating a different church. In his homily, the pope reflection on the day’s Gospel reading, Mark 10:17-30, in which Jesus challenges the rich young man to “Go, sell what you have, and give to the poor … then come, follow me.” He said that the Gospels often showed Jesus in the midst of a journey, meeting people and listening to their deepest concerns. “Today, as we begin this synodal process, let us begin by asking ourselves — all of us, pope, bishops, priests, religious and laity — whether we, the Christian community, embody this ‘style’ of God, who travels the paths of history and shares in the life of humanity,” he urged. “Are we prepared for the adventure of this journey? Or are we fearful of the unknown, preferring to take refuge in the usual excuses: ‘It’s useless’ or ‘We’ve always done it this way’?” said the Pope.

The Pope also said “Celebrating a synod means walking on the same road, together. Let us look at Jesus, who encounters the rich man on the road; he then listens to his questions, and finally he helps him discern what he must do to inherit eternal life.” The pope built his homily around three verbs — “encounter, listen, and discern” — that he hoped would mark the synodal path. Pope Francis said that Jesus’ meeting with the rich man showed that listening was an essential feature of true encounters. He said: “Let us ask frankly during this synodal process: Are we good at listening? How good is the ‘hearing’ of our heart?” The pope said that encounter and listening should lead to discernment. The pope described the synod as “a journey of spiritual discernment” guided by God’s word.

Pope Francis ended his homily by wishing participants in the synodal path a good journey together. He said: “May we be pilgrims in love with the Gospel and open to the surprises of the Spirit. Let us not miss out on the grace-filled opportunities born of encounter, listening, and discernment. In the joyful conviction that, even as we seek the Lord, he always comes with his love to meet us first.”

Jesvita further added- “The first was a “moment of reflection” on Oct. 9 featuring speeches from the pope, Cardinal Mario Grech, the secretary general of the Synod of Bishops, Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, S.J., the synod’s relator general, and others. A second, continental phase will take place from September 2022 to March 2023. The third, universal phase will begin with the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, dedicated to the theme “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission,” at the Vatican in October 2023”.

“The opening ceremony included discussions in different small groups including Cardinals, bishops, priests, religious and lay animators. Their discussion was based on how this Synod could be implemented in the local churches and how to involve every person young and old in this Synodal process. They also shared the difficulties of implementing the same. Cardinal Oswald Gracias of Mumbai and Percival Holt, the former ICYM National president from Faridabad attended the synod virtually”.

Jesvita also said that in 2019, she got to meet Pope Francis and also had the opportunity to talk to him and hug him. She expressed to Pope Francis that “he is beautiful” for which he responded saying that her smile is beautiful too. When asked if she could hug him, he reluctantly came forward to embrace her as a child of God said Jesvita. This time during the opening ceremony of Synod on 9-10 October, she along with two other young people from Portugal and Brazil were at the chapel of the Synod hall where Pope Francis came in greeting the three asking them of their name and country and whom they represent.

Finally, when Yours Truly asked Jesvita how she felt, meeting and interacting with Pope Francis, she emotionally and proudly said, ” Meeting the Pope, especially Pope Francis is a dream of many. But as Jesus says many are called and only few are chosen, I believe strongly that I was chosen to participate in the Synodal opening meet and had the opportunity to meet the Pope. At first it did not feel real. But as I grasped that I had the successor of St. Peter before you I was out of words. Though I have met him twice, the experience every time is that of meeting him for the first time. His simple nature and humility surprised me as he came to greet me directly without considering himself to be someone of great status. I as a young person felt accepted by the church, felt that the church was opening its arms for me and that the pope himself wants young people to be leaders of today. I feel blessed and no amount of words can truly explain my feelings”.

