Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association, USA Celebrates Christmas

Chicago: The Mangalorean Konkan Christian Association celebrated its 21st annual Christmas Celebration at St Hubert’s Church Hall at Hoffman Estates, Illinois. In the Konkani language, it is popularly called Nathal Fest, which celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. Christmas is celebrated by all the 2.5 billion Christians worldwide on December 25.

The Cultural programme was initiated by a welcome note from the President of MKCA, Dr Austin D’Souza Prabhu. In his welcome address, he made a plea to the Christian community of the Chicagoland area to be actively involved and participate in its cultural programmes organized by MKCA. He asked them to spread the word to others in the community about these programs. With the present participants’ active involvement anything is possible.

D’Souza thanked members and guests for their staunch support of the success of several annual programmes, especially this programme. He thanked the Parish Priest, Fr Mike Scherschel and presented a check to him for his generosity in providing the venue. In response to this Fr Scherschel, communicated his warmest wishes for Christmas to the attendees and blessed the ethnic Indian food.

Steeven D’Souza compered the programme. Charel Lasrado conducted several group activities for children and adults. The children presented their spirited participation while adults relived their younger age!

Following were the winners of the activities conducted:

Kids game – Marshmallow stuffing – Winner Ethan Mesquita.

Kids below 10 – decorating the Christmas Tree – Esther Mesquita and Shannon Sequeira.

Kids 10 – 18: Collecting Highest Candies –Solan D’Souza

Adults – Blowing Balloon: Florine Rodrigues and Primus D’Mello.

The members and children present sang Christmas Carols, under the leadership of Concy Mesquita and a team of musicians. The grand entry of Santa Claus (Austin Prabhu) thrilled the young children present. Santa entertained the children present with Christmas gifts.

Savio Pais, the secretary of MKCA, delivered the vote of thanks. Under effective DJ-ing by Queenie Mendonca, The audience enjoyed the dance to the tunes of Konkani, Hindi, Kannada and Spanish songs.

Report by Stany DSouza



