Mangalorean Origin Preethi L Nagaveni Presents Once Again Before UN Committee

Mangalorean Origin and Alumnus of St Aloysius PU College, Mangaluru Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni Presents Once again before United Nations Committee

Mangaluru: United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has declared that Ms Preethi Lolaksha Nagaveni, Research Scholar at Lancaster University, UK has delivered an Oral statement before the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women and the same has been published in its official website on 29th June 2021.

The United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women, as part of its 79 th session, has held a virtual day of general discussion on the Rights of Indigenous Women and Girls on 24th June 2021 in which Ms Preethi, originally from Mangaluru, has delivered the Oral Statement. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights had organized the General Discussion.

The Oral Statement was co-authored by Mr Amit Anand, who is also a Research Scholar at Lancaster University, UK. Recently on 22nd March, 2021 Ms Preethi had delivered a joint Oral Statement before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities [CRPD].

The purpose of the day of general discussion is to stimulate debate and seek inputs for the elaboration by the Committee of a General Recommendation on the rights of indigenous women and girls. The aim of the General Recommendation will be to provide guidance to States parties to the Convention on the measures they should adopt to ensure full compliance with their obligations under the Convention to respect and protect the rights of indigenous women and girls.

Preethi has co-authored a book chapter with Prof. Susan Breau, Dean, Faculty of Law, University of Victoria, Canada, in Covid-19 in Asia: Law and Policy Contexts (New York: Oxford University Press). Preethi has graduated with a gold medal from the National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore and an advocate of the High Court of Karnataka, Bengaluru. She is a Junior Fellow, Think Tank on Human Rights, Family & Gender, Global Research Network, London, UK and a Senior Editor, King’s Student Law Review (KSLR) Forum, King’s College London, UK. She has presented her research widely to an international audience and published research papers in various international peer-reviewed journals apart from being invited to chair Panels and speak as a guest speaker in international panel discussions on various legal issues.

