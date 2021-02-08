Spread the love



















Mangalorean Rani Satyamoorthi Chairs Bidar Folklore Festival

Bidar : The Ambedkar Circle in the heart of the city wore a festive look as the colourful procession passed through with columns of folk artists exhibiting the cultural richness of the region on Sunday morning. The occasion was the Second Bidar District Folk Literature Festival that got underway at the Bidar Kannada Sahitya Sangha auditorium.

The highlight of the inaugural procession was the beautifully decorated Bullock Carts which brought the Chairperson of the two-day festivities. Incidentally, it was Mangalorean Rani Satyamoorthi who adorned the seat of ‘Sarvadhyasha’ or Chairperson of the mega event.

Rani Satyamoorthi, originally hails from Urva Stores in Mangaluru but settled in Bidar since her marriage of 28 years. An accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and Guru running a dance school here, Rani is a student of Celebrated dance teachers Kamala Bhat and Uma Kalluraya. She has been very active in the cultural circles in the district and has invited many celebrity dancers and classical singers from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts to Bidar, along with training hundreds of students in Bharatanatyam and folk dances.

The two-day folklore festival will feature various sessions including folk performances from different groups from different talukas of the district, poets’ meet, lecturers on folklore among other programmes highlighting the rich culture of Bidar.