Spread the love



















Mangalorean Singer-Songwriter Frizzell D’souza featured as ‘Spotify-Radar India’ Artist of the Month

Mangaluru: This is the FIRST time an Indie-Artist from Mangaluru has been featured on a playlist cover by Spotify. The feature took place following Frizzell’s recent song ”FOOLISH ONCE AGAIN” which was released on 10 May 2021. The song is now available on all major streaming platforms globally. Audio and video production for the song and video was also made by Mangalorean artists – Devadathan Nair and Smaran Alva. The song ha garnered over 2 lakh streams on Spotify and over 35,000 on YouTube

Spotify is the world’s largest music streaming service provider, with over 365 million monthly active users, including 165 million paying subscribers, as of June 2021. Users can search for music based on artist, album, or genre, and can create, edit, and share playlists. By the end of 2021, Spotify is expected to operate in a total of 178 countries. Spotify had also launched a new program called Radar to promote emerging artists. Those musicians will get slots on Spotify’s programmed playlists – including a dedicated ‘On Our Radar’ playlist – as well as other types of marketing support and editorial content on the\streaming service.

Hailing from Mangaluru, Frizzell D’souza is presently studying Final year Bachelors of Architecture, RV College of Architecture, Bengaluru, and she is the daughter of Dr Clement R S D’souza, Professor & Head of Department of General Surgery at Father Muller Medical College/Hospital & Dr Hilda Fernandes , Professor & former Head, Department of Pathology, also at Fr Muller Medical College/Hospital, Mangaluru. Frizzell also has an elder sister, Dr Frana D’souza who has completed MBBS from Father Muller Medical College and is waiting for PGNEET counselling.

L-R : Dr Frana D’souza (Sister of Frizzell), Dr Clement R S D’souza ( Dad), Dr Hilda Fernandes (Mom) and Frizzell D’souza

Frizzell D’Souza is a singer-songwriter based out of Mangaluru/Bengaluru, who started out with her own renditions of songs on YouTube in 2018 and got into songwriting during the 2020 pandemic. Three years since 2018, she has released two singles and with consistent effort has garnered a collective audience of 53,000+ listeners on her social media. She has a liking for simple melodies and enjoys stripping popular songs to their bare acoustic minimum on guitar. The core of her music lies in translating emotions and is also influenced by her love for retro classics and indie music. Currently pursuing her bachelor’s in Architecture, on the sidelines, Frizzell is also an art enthusiast who is known for her signature denim artworks.

In October of 2019, Frizzell challenged herself to post a short cover every day for 30 days straight. What began as a mere no-brainer, soon went on to become what is now called ‘The October Series’. Halfway through the month, the series gained momentum and began receiving recognition from popular indie artists including Prateek Kuhad. It was this that catapulted Frizzell and her music career. During the 2020 pandemic, Frizzell wrote and composed her debut single ‘New’ which talks about the fragility of aging love. The country blues song was made from start to finish entirely under quarantine and in remote locations. The production was done by Akshay Baliga in Mangaluru and mastering by Devdathan Nair in Kerala.

D’souza says, “One quarantine evening, in March, a friend of mine asked if I was writing something new. The two words, ‘something new,’ sparked a narrative in my head, and lyrics and melodies began flowing! I would bunk my online classes whenever ideas would flow and, in a week, or two, ‘New’ was ready.” The narrative of the track revolves around two people moving into the monotonous stage in their relationship. “It’s an indirect reminder that love of any kind requires time and effort to last,” says D’Souza. “New” opens with light acoustic guitar plucking, peculiar chord movements, a sensitive electric guitar solo as well as the singer-songwriter’s pleasant vocal melody that changes in dynamics throughout the song, creating a warm and fuzzy feeling.

According to D’Souza, the recording process for “New” was quite a task. She says, “I had come back to Mangaluru during the lockdown and I just happened to bring my recording equipment with me.” The singer-songwriter tracked the song in her bedroom and it was mixed by Bantwal-based Akshay Baliga and mastered by Kerala-based Devaduttan Nair. As the gigs dried up, Frizzell used social media as her marketing tool to get the word out on the song. The musician has also noticed the likes of singer-songwriter Raghav Meattle and guitarist Ehsaan Noorani taking artists from across the country on their Instagram live during quarantine. She says, “Instagram lives have become safe spaces for many artists to perform and promote their music and I plan on doing the same.”

Her yet another song” Drown Away” is a dream pop song immersed in nostalgia. It tells the story of Goa from the lens of a broken-toothed, young girl holding her mother’s hand on the shore. The song was recorded and produced by Akshay Baliga in Bantwal and was released in December 2020. It also made its way to popular editorial playlists and was featured in a bunch of news platforms.

After writing Foolish Once Again, Frizzell wanted to have live string sounds to make it orchestral. Her manager stumbled upon Tatiana Kritskaya, a Russia-based cellist who has worked for the Symphony Orchestra of India in Mumbai. Video calling technology has enabled long-distance musical collaborations. Frizzell, however, feels it is not ideal. “When you are in a studio together, your ideas are more effectively communicated. You can figure out what you want instantly. Whereas, online you have to sort of send across references and it takes more time.” The difference in time zones and Tatiana’s recovery from COVID-19 added to the production time. She is quick to add, “But it was mostly fun.”

Frizzell released her previous singles, ‘New’ and ‘Drown Away’, during the pandemic and is used to the snags of working from home. Until last year, she was doing covers of her favourite artists. To produce an original song was a different game. The experience of the first two singles helped her with the third. “As I wasn’t familiar with the process, I didn’t know exactly what I wanted with the first two. I used to settle for the first draft and couldn’t work around the inconsistencies. I am quite happy with the third one.”.

When asked if it cost a lot to produce three songs in a year’s time, she said, “It does require us to spend money, but a lot of things have changed in this space for independent artists like us. I also attended a workshop conducted by independent artist Raghav Meattle. He explained the process of releasing songs, how best to promote them and how one can crowdfund in times of financial crunch. Usually, independent artists like us struggle even when it comes to promoting our music. For my third song, Foolish Once Again, I resorted to crowdfunding. The Urban Weaver, a Mangaluru-based artiste collective that supports independent artists, helped me produce my songs.”

Frizzell D’Souza is the kind of artist whose music, from the very first strum of the guitar, washes you over with a sense of calm. She carries within her voice, a kind of ease you only find in soft summer mornings. With two singles out this past year itself, this young musician is one to watch out for. “At the moment, in terms of music, I’d like to keep learning the art of songwriting and hopefully put out an EP/album in the next few years. I have no solid plans until I graduate and will go where the road takes me!” says Frizzell. She is planning to release an EP or an album after graduation.

Team Mangaloraen wishes Frizzell D’souza all success in her music career.

Like this: Like Loading...