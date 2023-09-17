MANGALOREANS IN VANCOUVER CELEBRATED MONTI FEST AT ST. MARY’S CHURCH, VANCOUVER, CANADA

Canada: We, the members of this group, look forward to celebrating the tradition of Monti Fest which brings us together year after year in fellowship and as one family. It recalls the fond memories of our celebrations in Mangalore and at the same time inculcates awareness of this tradition in the new generation.

This year we celebrated Monti Fest on Saturday, September 9 th . It was our 15th anniversary celebration here in Vancouver which was started by Rev. Fr. Jerry D’souza in the year 2008.

We had new members and immigrants joining in this year which made the numbers attending double than in the year 2022. It was convenient to accommodate attendees in large number due to the venue i.e., St. Mary’s Church and Hall made available by courtesy of Rev. Fr. Joseph D’souza.

The celebration began with gathering at the Grotto at 6.30 pm and blessing of Novem (brought from Mangalore) by Rev. Fr. John Pinto and Rev. Fr. Joseph D’souza. The festivity and devotion were a sight to watch when little children showering flowers when we sang “Moriek Hogallsian”. We went in processionto the Church from the Grotto singing “Sakkad Sangatha Mellyan” and placed flowers at the Altar as we genuflected in worship.

The main Celebrant of the mass was Rev. Fr. John Pinto and concelebrated by Rev. Fr. Joseph D’souza and Rev. Fr. Claude Saldanha. In his meaningful homily, Rev. Fr. Joseph emphasized forgiveness and said “dushrya thain thuka unepon distastana, poylle thun thachen thain borepon asa thyen polle. Ani eklo shukon wosath jallyar, tho soglo munisatth paad mun judgement karchen nahin. Thaka bhogsun Deva laggin pattin adunk zai”. Most part of the mass was in Konkani. The Choir sang the best of Konkani hymns melodiously.

We proceeded to the beautifully decorated basement hall for Monti Fest dinner. The programme began with Rev. Fr. John blessing Novem drink specially prepared for the occasion and consumed by all. A special cake for Mother Mary’s birthday was cut by Rev. Fr. Joseph. It was like a family meal with so many families cooked authentic Monthi Fest dishes like Polov, Sanna, Sone, Bhenda, Moog, karanthen, Karamb, beans and vorn. The haldi pattolis were like icing on the cake. The evening was so entertaining, and fun filled with so many games being played, singing, music and entertainment.

It is worth mentioning that so many of our Mangalorean brothers and sisters joined hands together in big numbers, as one family and supported organizing this annual event by cooking food, financial support, decorating the hall and clearing after the event and in many other ways to make it a grand success.

Article by: Norbert Cutinho

Pictures by: Jerald Quadras and Arnold Fernandes

