Mangalore’s Rising Chess Star, Aaron Mendes, Shines on the Global Stage

Mangaluru: Aaron Reeve Mendes, a prodigious chess talent hailing from Mangalore, has made waves in the international chess scene with his triumphant victory at the prestigious 4th Annual ChessKid Youth Speed Chess Championship (YSCC) on September 6, 2023. This outstanding achievement solidifies Aaron’s status as a budding luminary in the realm of chess. The remarkable display of his skills was showcased as he secured an impressive score of 9.5:5.5 in the Finals, outplaying his opponent, Antoni Radzimski from Poland.

The 4th Annual ChessKid YSCC, commencing in June 2023, united the world’s most talented young chess prodigies in intense one-on-one matches featuring various blitz formats, including 75 minutes of 5+1 and 45 minutes of 3+1.

The Finals, a riveting showcase of strategy and intellect, captured the attention of a global audience exceeding 100,000 passionate chess enthusiasts through a live stream. Aaron’s dedication and love for the game left a profound impression on all who witnessed the competition.

Aaron’s path to YSCC glory was marked by sensational victories, none more exhilarating than his Semifinals clash against FM Oro Faustino. On August 1, 2023, Aaron engaged in a monumental chess duel with Faustino, a 9-year-old chess prodigy boasting an impressive 2300 chess rating. The world watched in awe as Aaron emerged victorious with a score of 8:6.

Aaron’s ascent to chess stardom commenced in Mangalore, where he received his initial training and education at the Derick Chess School and Mount Carmel Central School. Currently, Aaron continues his educational journey and chess training at St. Barbara Elementary School. He attributes his remarkable success to his school, dedicated teachers, and coaches who nurtured his innate talent.

With a formidable FIDE rating of 2250, Aaron currently ranks third among chess player under the age of 11 globally and holds the 38th position among all active Canadian players. Furthermore, Aaron earned the prestigious title of “National Master” from the United States Chess Federation (USCF) in September 2023. His unwavering commitment, extraordinary talent, and strategic prowess leave us eagerly anticipating his continued triumphs in the world of chess.

We hope that Aaron’s journey serves as an inspiration to young talents worldwide, demonstrating the boundless potential of the next generation of chess players, and we extend our heartfelt wishes for a brilliant future that brings honor to Mangalore.

Aaron Mendes’ Chess Milestones:

2019: In August 2019, Aaron secured a remarkable 2nd place in the fiercely competitive under-8 open category of the North American Youth Chess Championship (NAYCC) held in Kingston, Canada.

2020: In 2020, Aaron clinched a tie for first place and ultimately secured second after a tiebreaker in the ‘American Continental – FIDE Online World U10 Rapid Championship.’ His score of 6 out of 7 distinguished him among participants from 28 countries.

2022: In June 2022, Aaron ventured to Panama for the FIDE World School Chess Championship and emerged as the gold medallist in the Under 11 Open category, competing against 489 players from 37 countries. In July 2022, Aaron claimed 1st place in the U10 Open category at the Chesskid International Children and Youth Online Festival, cementing his reputation as a young chess prodigy.

In 2022, at the tender age of 9, Aaron seized the top spot in the U2200 Open category at the Canadian Open Chess Championship held in Hamilton, Ontario. Notably, he defeated a Grand Master during this competition, becoming the youngest Canadian player ever to achieve such a feat.

2023: In March 2023, Aaron achieved a remarkable feat by defeating Super GM Fabiano Caruana in a thrilling 3+2 Blitz Game during Title Tuesday, showcasing his exceptional chess skills and composure under pressure. In July 2023, at the Canadian Open Chess Championship in Calgary, Canada, Aaron finished with an impressive score of 7 out of 10, securing a tie for sixth place overall and a ninth-place ranking with a performance rating of 2350. He earned hard-fought draws against world-famous players GM Evgeny Bareev and GM Illya Nyzhnyk.

Aaron’s remarkable journey in 2023 continued as he triumphed over GM Eduardas Rozentalis in the 2023 Excelsior June GM Norm tournament held in Toronto, further establishing his position as a rising chess sensation. In September 2023, Aaron attained the esteemed title of “Top Junior” in the 2023 Toronto Open.

Aaron’s achievements are a testament to his unwavering dedication and hard work, guided by his coaches, mentors, and family.

