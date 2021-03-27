Spread the love



















Mangaluru: Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha blesses renovation works of Don Bosco Hall

Mangaluru: “We must co-operate and encourage our art in all ways to preserve culture and heritage because through art we worship God. Saving art, culture and our heritage is like God’s work,” said the Bishop of the diocese, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha.

He spoke while blessing the renovation works of Don Bosco Hall, which for the past seventy-five years served drama, Bharatanatyam, vocals and other arts.

Speaking at the event, the Public Relations Officer of the diocese Roy Castelino, who was the chief guest said that the presentation of such language could help to bind society into one.

At the beginning of the programme, Konkani Natak Sabha President Fr Paul Melwin D’Souza rendered a welcome speech. Vice-president Liston D’Souza delivered the opening remarks. General Secretary Floyd D’mello saluted.

Raymond D’cunha Taccode compered the programme. Senior artiste Dolla Mangalore, Elias Fernandes, director, Four Winds Mass Communications and Services, Governing Council members Treeza Pinto, Shalet Pinto, Gladys Pereira, Don Bosco Hall Manager Boniface Pinto and others were present at the function.