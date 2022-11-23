Mangaluru blast case will be formally handed over to NIA: Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood

Mangaluru: The state government will be formally handing over the recent Mangaluru bomb blast case to National Investigation Agency soon as the case has inter-state connections as well, said Karnataka Director General of Police Praveen Sood Wednesday.

Sood and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra inspected the blast spot on the outskirts of Mangaluru city Wednesday and later held a meeting.

Sood told reporters that a report on the incident was sent to the NIA through the Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday evening. “However, let me clarify that the NIA and central agencies are already involved in the investigation right from the beginning. Formally, the case will be taken over at an appropriate time,” he added.

Sood said that the case would be handed over to the NIA with the invocation of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. “Searches were conducted in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu and Kochi in Kerala, apart from various parts of the state and there have been financial transactions. Multiple agencies are investigating the case simultaneously,” the officer said.

He also said that the motive was to destabilise the nation by creating communal disharmony.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that search operations have been conducted at eight places and four persons, including the house owner and others, are being questioned to collect the evidence.

On Saturday, a moving autorickshaw exploded in Mangaluru causing fire and heavy smoke. The driver of the autorickshaw Purushotham and blast accused Mohammed Shariq, who was the passenger, were among those who sustained burn injuries.