Mangaluru bus conductor, driver hand over Rs 10,000 cash found on bus



Mangaluru: Honesty came under the praise of City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after a bus driver and conductor returned Rs 10,000 cash found on the seat of a bus bound to Talapady from State Bank Circle in Mangaluru.

According to the Commissioner, driver Dinakar and conductor Althaf noticed the cash on the seat of the bus named “Mahesh”, after passengers exited the bus at Thokkottu. To ensure that the money reaches the owner, the duo has handed it over to the City Police Commissioner’s office in Mangaluru and later they met the commissioner as well.

The Commissioner said that passenger who has lost the money can visit the police commissioner’s office to claim it by submitting the proof for the money lost.