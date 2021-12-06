Mangaluru City Buses To Go High-Tech with Installation of Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines

Mangaluru: In a move to transform the bus services in Mangaluru, Dakshina Kannada Bus Operators’ Association (DKBOA) has announced the introduction of 100% contactless ticketing in the city through the ‘Digital Buses’ initiative. As part of this initiative, buses will have self-service ticketing machines, contactless payments and paperless ticketing. DKBOA), which introduced ‘Chalo’ prepaid cards for passengers in the city, will very soon introduce electronic ticket issuing machines (ETIM) that allow passengers to get tickets by tapping the prepaid cards. Daily commuters may tap the card on the machine, at the door of the bus, to avail tickets. Machines have already been installed in three city buses on Route number 27, between State Bank and Mangaladevi, which are owned by former president of DKBOA, Dilraj Alva.

Speaking to team Mangalorean Dilraj Alva said, “The association has plans to introduce ETIMs in all city buses, in a phased manner. We have introduced ETIMs on a pilot basis in three buses. Passengers need to just tap their Chalo Cards, a prepaid card introduced for city bus passengers by the association a year ago, on the machine. In the ETIM, passengers need not ask for a ticket from conductors, as the machines are fixed at the doors. Currently, the machines are installed in the State Bank- Mangaladevi route buses that have only one stage, with a fare of Rs 12. We are working on the prototype to introduce more stages in the ETIMs, so that it can be used in all the buses,”

Also speaking to Team Mangalorean Amrith Mayya, Chalo Card operation manager, said. The Chalo Card was introduced in association with a bank. The card is used as a wallet to travel in the city buses. After obtaining a Chalo card by giving KYC to the bank, passengers may recharge the wallet for cashless travel in the city. At present, conductors are using a hand-held device to issue tickets through a Chalo Card. With the ETIMs, passengers can tap the card and avail tickets by themselves, without the conductor’s help. To introduce more stages in the ETIMs, GPS technology may be used, so that the machine will issue tickets and deduct the amount, based on the entry and exit location,”

Jayasheela Adyanthaya, president of the DKBOA, said that the initial response to the ETIM technology was good. “The technology will be introduced in more buses in future,” he added.

With technology being provided by Chalo, it will be an experience that is on par with bus travel in global cities like Hong Kong, London and Singapore. A trial run of the service will be launched on the SBI – Mangaladevi route to start with, before expanding it to the entire city in phases. The trial will happen with a flat fare of Rs. 12 from any stop to any stop. All the ticketing during the trip will be managed through a fare collection device mounted in the bus. The device can accept payments through the Chalo Card and can also scan mobile tickets and passes from the Chalo App.

Here’s how the system will work:

In the new system, passengers pay for their travel using the Chalo Card or the Chalo App. As soon as they board the bus, they will interact with a simple interface on the Electronic ticketing machine [ETIM] to pay for their travel. Every successful scan or tap is accompanied by a sound notification which will indicate the status of the transaction. Snapshot of the process based on the payment method: Payment method Action required from passenger Validation Chalo Card Wallet Tap the card Ticket amount is deducted from the wallet balance Chalo App Mobile Ticket Activate the ticket; bring the phone close to the device to scan sound Ticket is validated and ticket code is displayed.