Mangaluru City Corporation Bags Second Place in the ‘Best Practice Award 2019-20’



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation bags second place in the Best Practice Award 2019-20 hosted by City Manager’s Association Karnataka (CMAK) in collaboration with Directorate of Municipal Administration for our initiative on “Wet Waste Processing at Household Level ”.

The award was handed over to Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) was presented at the CMAK’s Best Practice Catalogue Release and Award Ceremony that was held on Tuesday.

Along with the trophy and the certificate, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation was also awarded a cheque of Rs. 75,000.

“The credit for the award goes to all the Mangaloreans who have been cooperative in managing their own wet waste in their households. We also acknowledge the role of various start-ups and organisations who have been the torch bearers in this drive and the entire health team of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) who have been able to take the best practices to the people,” Akshy Sridhar, Commissioner Mangaluru City Corporation.

