Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation Posts Objection Format on Website about Ward Committee

Mangaluru : As per Mangaluru City corporation Commissioner Akshy sridhar, The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) has posted on its website the ‘objection application format’ for filing objections to the provisional list of ward committees already released by it.



“Those intending to object or share their opinions are requested to use the said format,” Commissioner of the corporation Akshy Sridhar said in a release on Friday. Citizens are encouraged to share their opinions or raise objections before August 17. The provisional list is available on the website and the notice board.

Objections will be scrutinised by the Review Committee comprising Ward Committee Nodal Officers and Selection Committee. Based on the report of the Review Committee, and due approval of the MCC Commissioner, the list of Ward Committee members will be finalised.

REFERENCE ARTICLE :

MCC All Set to Form Ward Committees Soon- Kudos to MCC Civic Group for their Efforts

Like this: Like Loading...