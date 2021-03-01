Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation to Get a New Mayor & Deputy Mayor on 2 March

Mangaluru: As the term of present MCC mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar and Deputy mayor Janaki alias Vedavathi ended on Sunday, 28 February 2021, the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Managluru will be elected on 2 March 2021. It is learnt that the office of Mayor has been reserved for general category while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for general category women.

In the 60-member house, the ruling BJP enjoys 44 seats, while the Congress has 14 seats and the social democratic party of India (SDPI) has two seats. The name of Premanand Shetty, the Whip in the MCC Council and senior most member of the BJP in the council, is doing the rounds as the Mayorral candidate of the ruling party. The BJP is like;y to field a councillor from Mangaluru City North constituency area as the candidate for the office of Deputy Mayor as Premanand Shetty represents Mangaladevi ward which is in Mangaluru south Constituency segment.

Sources reveal that Congress will also field its candidates though it does not have its own required number to win the election. It is also learnt that Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath and Mangaluru North constituency MLA Dr Bharath Shetty , MP Nalin Kumar Kateel and MLC B M Farooq are going to enjoy the voting rights in the Mayoral election tomorrow, 2 March 2021