Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation to get New Mayor on 2 March after Council Election

Mangaluru: The present MCC Mayor Diwakar Pandeshwar’s term ending on 28 February 2021, the council of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will meet on March 2 to elect the next mayor, and there are many senior corporators in the BJP who are eyeing the post of mayor. As per the government notification, the post of mayor has been reserved for the general category and deputy mayor for women (general) for the next term. Though the party is yet to arrive at a final decision, senior corporators like Premanand Setty and Sudheer Shetty Kannur are the front runners.

The BJP had secured an absolute majority in the election for MCC held in 2019, but the election for the posts of Mayor and Deputy Mayor could not be conducted immediately, due to technicality regarding the reservation roster announced by the government. While the BJP had won 44 of the 60 wards after the results were announced on 14 November 2019, the Congress had won in 14 wards, and two were bagged by the SDPI.

Speaking to the media, BJP councillor Premanand Shetty, who has the experience as a chief whip of the ruling party in the council said that the leadership will take a decision on the candidate for mayor’s post since BJP party has not taken any decision yet on candidates for the mayor and deputy mayor’s posts and that they will abide by the party’s decision.

Meanwhile, Congress will also be fielding candidates in the election for the post of Mayor and Deputy Mayor, though they have no majority in the council. As per Senior corporator and former mayor Shashidhar Hegde, they are yet to take a decision on candidates for the posts, and that the Congress party will meet by the end of February and discuss the mayoral polls, and then will contest for the posts since it is a democratic process.

It should be noted that Diwakar Pandeshwar, the corporator of Cantonment ward from the BJP, was elected as the mayor of Mangaluru on 28 February 2020. Meanwhile, Janaki aka Vedavathi, corporator of Kulai ward from the BJP, was elected as the Deputy Mayor. Mysuru regional commissioner Yashwanth V had conducted the election in the presence of the then Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.