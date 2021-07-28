Spread the love



















Mangaluru City Corporation Warns Apartments to Build Solid On-Site Units in 3 Months

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) Commissioner Akshy Sridhar held a meeting on Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Mangaluru City Corporation Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws at the Mangala Auditorium of MCC on Tuesday, 27 July 2021. The MCC has given a strict three-month deadline for all bulk solid waste generators in the city to begin wet waste processing in their buildings and construct an on-site waste treatment composting unit by October 31. The meeting shed light on the investigation taking place over the writ petition regarding Mangaluru Municipal Solid Waste Management filed in the High Court. The meeting also discussed the progress made in the implementation of the Solid Waste Regulations which is to be investigated by the government. The attendees were informed about the time frame within which the Waste Management directives had to be implemented.

In accordance with Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and Mangaluru City Corporation Solid Waste Treatment Bylaws, apartments and establishments (hotels, hospitals, lodges, wedding halls, catering, etc.) with more than 30 households are supposed to compulsorily construct On-Site Composting Units and process the waste at source. A notice regarding the same was issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Yet, the directions were received with concrete response. The meeting shed light on the investigation taking place over the writ petition regarding Mangaluru Municipal Solid Waste Management filed in the High Court. A notice regarding the same was issued to all the bulk solid waste generators. Considering the severity of the current waste disposal system, all stakeholders were given a strict three-month time to begin wet waste processing in their buildings.

Directions were also issued to build composting units adopting the technology to process wet waste developed by companies approved by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). “In case the bulk solid waste generators fail to comply with the guidelines and do not construct on site waste processing units before October 31, they will be fined double every day starting from November 1 during the waste collection drive,” the commissioner warned. The meeting also discussed the progress made in the implementation of the Solid Waste Regulations which is to be investigated by the government. The attendees were informed about the time frame within which the Waste Management directives had to be implemented.

When representatives present at the meeting expressed their dissatisfaction over inadequate/inconsistent garbage collection, the Commissioner handled the matter on a priority basis and directed the contractors to collect garbage consistently every day. Considering the severity of the current waste disposal system, all stakeholders were given a strict three-month time period to begin wet waste processing in their buildings along with the instructions to construct an on-site waste treatment composting unit by 31-10-2021.

Directions were passed on the lines of building composting units adopting the technology to process wet waste developed by companies approved by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). The stakeholders were told that to keep the public informed about the same, the names of these establishments will be published on the Mangaluru City Corporation website. In case bulk solid waste generators fail to comply with the guidelines and do not construct onsite waste processing units, they will be fined double every day starting from 1st of November, 2021 during the waste collection drive.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner (Administration), Superintendent and Environmental Engineer.

Like this: Like Loading...