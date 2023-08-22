Mangaluru City Police Urge RTO to Suspend 298 Driver Licences for Traffic Violations

Mangaluru: The Mangaluru city police have recommended the suspension of 298 driving licenses (DLs) for violation of the IPC and Motor Vehicles Act sections by motorists in the city. According to city police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain, police recommended the suspension of 298 licenses for various violations from August 6 to 20. Riding without a helmet accounts for the highest number of cases, with 128 cases.



Other violations are speeding/rash and negligent driving71 cases, drunk and drive-20 cases, goods vehicles carrying passengers-42 cases, using mobile phones while driving -4 cases, red signal jumping-10 cases, triple riding -7 cases and driving without seat belt -16.

The commissioner said that during the said period, police had carried out a special drive to check traffic violations and booked 593 cases for wrong parking by using wheel clamps, 106 cases for using shrill horns, 70 cases for using tinted glass/black film, 13 cases against auto rickshaws for refusing to go for hire/demanding excessive fare than the metre reading and 28 cases were booked for driving against one way.

Like this: Like Loading...