Mangaluru City to get a NEW MAYOR on 9 September 2022

Mangaluru: The Mayoral election, which was scheduled to be held on 2 March 2022 and subsequently postponed, will now be conducted on 9 September 2022. The Regional Commissioner, Mysuru, will conduct the polls to elect the new Mayor and Deputy Mayor for the 23rd term at noon on that day. An election to select the members of four standing committees of the city corporation council will also be held on the same day, as per a circular sent by Akshy Sridhar, the Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation.

The office of the Mayor has been reserved for a general category councillor, while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for one Woman in Backward Class A. At present, in the 60-member House, the BJP enjoys a majority with 44 seats. The Congress and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have 14 and two seats, respectively.

The Mayoral elections were postponed in view of lack of clarity from the State government whether a recent verdict of the Supreme Court on reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local bodies will come in the way of conducting the Mayoral election. The Supreme Court delivered the verdict on January 19, 2022 in Ramesh Wagh vs The State of Maharashtra.

As elections had not been held, Premananda Shetty and Sumangala Rao had continued as the Mayor and Deputy Mayor. But the standing committees were not in force. Under a similar circumstance in 2005-06, when the Congress was leading the council, the then Mayor K. Ashraf had got an extension of two months in office as Mayor. The Mayoral election was conducted after clarity emerged on a matter related to reservation.

The ruling BJP is likely to field a senior three-time councillor Sudhir Shetty Kannur as its candidate for the office of Mayor. He now represents Kodialbail (ward number 30) in the council and is also whip in the council. Earlier he had been elected to the council twice from Kannur ward.

Hence, an election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor will be held in the MCC, at 12 noon on 9 September 2022, as per the reservation announced for the 23rd tenure.

