Mangaluru Customs Commissionerate Sets up Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner

Mangaluru: A Mobile X-ray container scanner (MXCS) which is used for scanning of Imported/Exported Container, so as to provide hassle-free Import/Export of the goods in the NMPT, was inaugurated on the virtual platform at NMPT Container Scanner Zone, Mangaluru on 17th December 2021.

The Chairman, Central Board of Indirect Taxes, New Delhi, Shri Vivek Johri, IRS inaugurated the Mobile X-Ray Container Scanner in the presence of Shri D P Nagendra Kumar, Smt. Sungita Sharma and Shri Rajeev Talvar, Members CBIC, New Delhi. Shri Mandalika Srinivas (IRS), Chief Commissioner of Customs, Bengaluru Zone, presided over the function along with Shri Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru. Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPT, Mangaluru, attended the function as a Guest of Honor.

Welcoming the gathering, Shri Mandalika Srinivas (IRS), Chief Commissioner of Customs, said that the Mangaluru Port is the 7th largest Indian port which predominantly imports Bulk Cargo. However, in recent years, Container cargo traffic has also been growing substantially. Edible oils, petroleum products, Raw Cashew and Wooden Logs are the major imported commodities and Processed Cashew, Coffee Beans, Textiles, Gherkins, Pharma Products and Fish both frozen and dry are major export products. As Trade facilitation measures of Ease of doing business and to reduce dwell time MXCS was procured with the coordination of the Indian Port Association. The MXCS was installed in January 2020 and received the Atomic Energy Regulatory Board approval in April-2021. The scanner has a very high resolution which helps in ensuring speedy clearance.

Dr Venkata Ramana Akkaraju, Chairman, NMPT, Mangaluru said that CBIC has taken various major steps for the ease of doing business like online filing of IGM and other documents, online delivery of Bulk Cargo, a SWIFT platform for speedy clearance which was implemented by the customs on time.

Shri D P Nagendra Kumar, Member CBIC, New Delhi, in his speech, emphasized that Mangalore Port is a major port on the western coast handling bulk Cargo like petroleum products and raw cashew. The MXCS container helps in quality examination and ensures speedy clearance of goods.

In his inaugural address Shri Vivek Johri, IRS, Chairman, CBIC, New Delhi stated that CBIC is at the forefront with regard to Trade facilitation. In order to facilitate the trade, the government has taken various steps for the ‘Ease of Doing Business’ (EODB) reducing the dwell time for the release of cargo. The commissioning of the MXCS provides minimum physical intervention with maximum speedy clearance of cargo. The EODB ranking of India has drastically increased over the span of time due to the measures taken by the department for Trade Facilitation.

Shri Imamuddin Ahmad, IRS, Commissioner of Customs, Mangaluru, delivered the Vote of Thanks to the dignitaries and members who attended the function.