‘Mangaluru Dasara Darshan’ Package Tour Operated by KSRTC Flagged Off

Mangaluru: One thing for sure, when politicians are invited to inaugurate a programme of flag off a event, there are very good chances of the event/programme starting late, due to the late arrival of them to grace the event- and similar has been the case today, where the flag off of KSRTC package tour of ‘Mangaluru Dasara Darshan’ which was supposed to be launched at 8 am, was delayed by 50 minutes, due to late arrival of the MLA- and many seniors were fumed for making them wait so long, and all the hardships faced. Oh well!

Anyways, as they “Better Late Than Never”, the package tour was flagged off by MLA Vedavyas Kamath at 8.50 am, joined by KSRTC Mangaluru divisional controller Rajesh Shetty, and other KSRTC authorities. The package will cover nine major temples in Dakshina Kannada district, starting from today (26 September ) and ending on 5 October 2022.

As part of the Day-tour package, the bus will take passengers to Mangaladevi Temple, Polali Sri Rajarajeshwari Temple, Sunkadakatte Sri Ambika Annapoorneshwari Temple at Gurupura, Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Bappanadu Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Sasihithlu Sri Bhagavathi Temple and beach, Chitrapura Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple, Urwa Sri Mariyamma Temple and Kudroli Sri Gokarnanatha Temple, where the idols of Navadurga are installed, being part of the Mangaluru Dasara festival.

It is an initiative, where the Mangaluru Division of KSRTC will operate a one-day tour package on all days of the Navratri festival from 26 September to October 5. Accordingly, tourists and pilgrims may book tickets and visit prominent temples of the coastal district, during Navratri. Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) city buses will be used for the package tour. On the inaugural day, three buses with full capacity of passengers went on the tour which commenced from KSRTC bus stand, Bejai, Mangaluru.

It should be noted that Mangaluru division of KSRTC operates- Ambari Dream Class AC Sleeper buses-n6; Multi-Axle -43; Volvo-15; Non AC Sleeper-46; Rajahamsa- 36; Karnataka Sarige – 160; Gramantara Sarige- 141; City- 53; among total of 500 plus buses.

Speaking to Team Mangalorean , Pranesh Shet and his wife Ms Gabriele Turner ( a origin of Berlin, Germany) residing in Udupi said, “We take quite a few trips between Berlin and Udupi during the year, since our siblings are in Berlin. Even though we have visited quite a few temples in Udupi and DK, we wanted to experience something new on this newly introduced one-day tour package arranged by KSRTC during Mangaluru Dasara. We hope this tour will be an exciting one, so we can spread the news to our friends, who also can enjoy the sightseeing of historic temples in DK.”

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vedavyas Kamath said, “It is indeed a very good initiative taken by the local KSRTC department, where the tourists who throng for the Mangaluru Dasara can visit the nine major temples in DK, as part of Mangaluru Dasara, where the idols of Goddess Sharada are installed. People should patronize this tour package, so that in future we can arrange many more sight seeing trips in DK and beyond ”.

Speaking to the Team Mangalorean, KSRTC Mangaluru divisional controller Rajesh Shetty said, “The Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JnNURM) Nagara Sarige buses, will be used for the package tour. For the first time, the Mangaluru division of the KSRTC, has planned to introduce a Mangaluru Dasara Darshan package tour, for the convenience of tourists and devotees, who throng the district during Navratri. The one-day tour, from 8 am to 8.30 pm will commence at the KSRTC bus stand. Today, three buses went full on the first day of the package one-day tour. If the demand increases, we will add more buses. We are happy with the response from the people on the first day”.

The fare for adults will be Rs 300, while it is Rs 250 for children. People may call 9663211553 to book seats.

