Mangaluru Diocese Senior Priest Fr Valerian Rodrigues Passes away at 79

Mangaluru: Rev. Fr Valerian Rodrigues passed away due to old age on the eve of Holy Trinity Sunday, June 04, 2023, at 7.30 p.m. at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru.

Fr Valerian Rodrigues, hailing from Bajpe, was born to Peter Rodrigues and Florine Pinto on December 14, 1944. He was ordained priest for the diocese of Mangalore on May 11, 1973. He was 79 when he breathed his last.

Fr Valerian Rodrigues celebrated the golden jubilee of his priestly ordination along with Fr Norbert Lobo on May 11, 2023, at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu Mangaluru. Bishop Most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha was present on this occasion and felicitated the golden Jubilarian priests.

Fr Valerian Rodrigues, a priest of the diocese of Mangaluru, served as an assistant parish priest at Shirva and Permannur. He served as Parish Priest in Belloor, Bela, Mariashram, Badyar, Palimar and Permude.

Fr Valerian retired from active ministry in 2016 and was residing at St Zuze Vaz Home, Jeppu, Mangaluru.

His Funeral Mass and Burial Service will be held on Tuesday, June 06, 2023, at 10.00 a.m. in St Vincent Ferrer Church, Valencia, Mangaluru

