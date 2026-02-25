Mangaluru: Employee Arrested for Blackmailing Employer with Private Videos

Mangaluru: Urwa Police have apprehended an individual identified as Abhishek Surendra Poojary, a resident of Kaup in the Udupi district, on charges of blackmailing his former employer using secretly recorded private videos. The arrest follows a formal complaint lodged with the Urwa Police Station.

According to initial police reports, Mr. Poojary was previously employed at a well-known educational institution within Mangaluru. Approximately two years prior, he allegedly persuaded the institution’s owner of a purported high demand for specialized training programs in Dubai, subsequently inducing the owner to travel to the aforementioned location. Authorities state that this representation was later found to be unsubstantiated, with no such training opportunities actually existing.

While in Dubai, Mr. Poojary is accused of surreptitiously recording private moments of the institution’s owner without his knowledge or consent. Upon their return to Mangaluru, Mr. Poojary allegedly commenced a campaign of extortion, threatening to disseminate the videos unless a sum of Rs 2 crore was paid. He purportedly directed the victim to transfer the demanded funds into a bank account held by his wife, identified as Srinidhi Pat.

The situation escalated when, faced with non-compliance, Mr. Poojary allegedly manipulated the videos, editing and morphing them before transmitting the altered content via WhatsApp to the principals of several prominent colleges in both Mangaluru and Udupi.

The owner’s daughter subsequently filed a formal complaint with the Urwa Police Station, prompting an immediate investigation. Law enforcement officials successfully apprehended Mr. Poojary, who has since been presented before the court and remanded into judicial custody pending further proceedings.

Police have indicated that the investigation remains active and ongoing, with inquiries extending to the potential involvement of Mr. Poojary’s wife, Srinidhi Pat, in the alleged criminal activities.