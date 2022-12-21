Mangaluru HPO Philatelic Bureau added as Tourist Spot for Cruise Ship Passengers

Mangaluru Head Post Office Philatelic Bureau added as Tourist Spot for Cruise Ship Passengers

Mangaluru: On 28 November 2022, the New Mangalore Port, welcomed the first cruise ship of the current cruise season. The cruise ship “MS EUROPA 2” berthed at Berth No. 04 carrying 271 passengers and 373 crew members sailing under the flag of Malta (EUROPE). After a day’s stay in Mangaluru, the next Port was Cochin Port. On the directions of the Chairman, NMPA Port Officials made all possible arrangements for the comfort and better experience of the cruise passengers as the cruise season has re-opened after a gap of two years since the COVID pandemic shook the world. The passengers visited various tourist points in and around Mangaluru such as St Aloysius, Kadri temple, Kudroli Temple, local market, cashew factory, Udupi temple, Gomateshwara, 1000 Pillar Temple and Forum Fiza Mall. After savouring the ethnic tradition and cultural experience the passengers embarked back to their ship with fond memories of Mangalore and the cruise vessel sailed at 3 pm towards its next stop at Cochin Port.

Among the local sightseeing spots, was the newly added tourist spot, the Mangaluru Head Post Office Philatelic Bureau. Later a second cruise ship named “SEVEN SEAS EXPLORER” arrived at the port a few days later with 686 passengers apart from 552 crew. These tourists too visited various places of importance and enjoyed a cultural event portraying local folklore and traditions of the region. Souvenirs were given to the cruise passengers by the port authorities, as fond memories of their visit to the coastal city, Mangaluru, while they were embarking back to their ship all set for their next destination.

And recently yet another cruise Liner named “Nautica ” with 550 passengers and around 400 crew berthed at the Port. Among the local sightseeing places, few cruise passengers visited the City HOP Philatelic Bureau and enjoyed browsing through the stamps on display at the post office. All the visitors of the ship bought picture postcards and posted them through letter boxes addressed to their respective addresses back home. The postage cost of picture postcards to any location in any country across the world is only Rs 15, and that price was peanuts for these foreigners, who bought a bunch of postcards and mailed them to their relatives and friends back home.

Nautica cruise passenger Steven Cook speaking to Team Mangalorean said, ” This place brought back memories of my younger days when we used to buy postcards or Christmas cards and mail them through postboxes. But after the internet and digital mode came in, the usage of postboxes or mailing letters became extinct. Today we are having some fun, affixing stamps to the postcards and sending them to our friends back home. These Indian stamps are lovely to look at and we are all that a philatelic spot is included in the sightseeing agenda”.

Shirley McKintosh said, ” What a lovely place to be, which brought back memories of yesteryears when sending letters/postcards was common, but all died later after the world became digital. I bought a few postcards here and posted them to my family members and friends back home and they will surely love getting something in their home mailboxes. The staff here at this City post office were very courteous and friendly and showed us a bunch of stamps and also explained the history of the stamps. We are glad that the travel arrangers and included this spot in their itinerary”.

Later after a sumptuous lunch with an array of Mangalorean along with continental delicacies at the residence of the local travel agent in Bejai, they all went back to their ship and enjoyed a cultural show aboard the ship featuring local traditional acts. The next arrival of cruise ships will be in January 2023. Welcome to Kudla!



