Mangaluru International Airport celebrated World Health Day



Mangaluru: The Mangaluru International Airport celebrated World Health Day on April 7 by reaffirming its topmost priority to the health, safety and security of passengers and stakeholders. MIA further strengthened this approach with the initiation of eight automated external defibrillators (AED) at vantage locations across the airport. The AED machine is not just an important but essential life saving device.

The AED machines are located on the first floor of both domestic and international security hold areas (SHA); at the check-in area adjacent to the Hot Crust, a Food & Beverage outlet, on the ground and first floor of the international arrival and at the administrative block on the lower ground floor. They have also been installed at the aircraft rescue and firefighting and at the apron control offices.

The AED machines that have been installed come with an easy-to-understand instruction manual. On opening the AED cabinet, a notification is set off to alert medical emergencies. The AED is totally automatic once the shock patches are placed on the patient’s chest. Dedicated training programmes on the correct usage of the AED machine for all stakeholders will also be taken up shortly.

The 24 X 7 medical investigation room on the ground floor is also on hand to provide further assistance once a person facing a cardiac arrest has been stabilized with the use of these AEDs. These are a sophisticated, yet easy-to-use, medical device which can analyze the heart’s rhythm and, if necessary, deliver an electrical shock, or defibrillation, to help the heart re-establish an effective rhythm.