Mangaluru International Airport launches ‘FASTag Car Park’

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has scaled up its automated car parking system with the introduction of FASTag solution from April 18. The airport is introducing this upgraded solution to its parking system for passengers, greeters who come to see their families off, and those coming to the airport for meetings and park their vehicles in the designated parking lot. FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India.

This is a welcome addition to the airport’s consistent endeavour to provide the best-in-class technology that benefits passengers and enhances their travel experience. To facilitate quick movement, the airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option. With FASTag, movement of vehicles will be fast and reduce the dwell time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport, thus helping save on time and fuel, the airport spokesperson said.

The main advantage of FASTag is that it eliminates the need for cash transactions, resulting in quicker parking options for all. Passengers thus can experience parking without manual intervention such as waiting for a parking receipt or making cash/credit payments at the entrance or exit, thus making the overall experience seamless. Travellers with FASTag should ensure that their FASTag is active and has sufficient balance for a seamless exit.

Passengers entering through the designated FASTag lane (lane 2) at entry should follow the same corresponding lane (lane 3) at exit. Passengers need to pay the standard parking rate and no additional cost is added for this automated parking facility. The airport has upgraded the signages at both entry and exit indicating the FASTag lane. The airport regularly upgrades its technology offering to help improve the day-to-day operations within the airport.

As seamless as it is, the airport has also considered the needs of passengers who may travel without a FASTag. These passengers will continue following the manual parking process and pass-through lanes which do not have a FASTag facility. Keeping passengers’ convenience first, the airport constantly adopts newer technologies that can be easily adapted by all. The airport will strive to implement initiatives such as this and that are noteworthy to look at going forward as well.

