Mangaluru International Airport observes 8 th International Yoga Day



Mangaluru: In celebration of the 8 th International Yoga Day (IDY) on 21 st June, 2022, Mangaluru International Airport, encouraged airport teams and over 80 stakeholders to be led in a morning dedicated to mindfulness and meditation. Yoga — a spiritual practice mentioned in ancient Indian scriptures thousands of years ago, is now taught and performed worldwide.

The yoga team led by yoga instructor Gloria Barbara performed various asanas, pranayama, rhythmic chanting, and the Surya Namaskar which all stakeholders from CISF, airport security, immigration, customs, airport rescue and firefighting and AAI performed with much enthusiasm.

The airport also conducted personalized yoga sessions for passengers later in the day in the domestic security hold area (SHA). Yoga specialists held impromptu yoga sessions for the departing passengers, a gesture that the passengers appreciated.

The airport also set up selfie-booths for passengers with a unique yoga theme. Mangaluru International Airport continues to strive to bring unique experiences to its teams and passengers through these experiences.

Since 2015, International Day of Yoga is observed on 21st June to spread awareness among the masses about the importance of Yoga and its effects upon human health.

The theme of this year’s IYD is Yoga for Humanity. IDY was declared unanimously by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on December 11, 2014.