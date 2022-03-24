Mangaluru International Airport Receives ACI Accreditation

Mangaluru: Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded the certificate of accreditation to Mangaluru International Airport. The accreditation is for level one of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme. The certificate recognizes the commitment of Mangaluru International Airport to continual customer experience improvement. Issued on 16 March, the certificate is valid for one year.

#MangaluruInternationalAirport has been accredited to Level 1 of the Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme 2022. This certificate recognises our commitment towards continual customer experience improvement. #GatewayToGoodness @ACIWorld pic.twitter.com/swWA0jM4De — Mangaluru Airport (@mlrairport) March 23, 2022

The accreditation program aims to further strengthen the airport’s continued endeavour to enhance customer experience enhancement. Participating Airports undergo a comprehensive review and training process that includes stakeholder and employee engagement and staff development. It is the only program in the airport industry to provide a 360˚ view of customer experience management.

The latest accreditation from ACI reaffirms the commitment of Mangaluru International Airport to pull out all stops for enhanced customer experience through this #GatewayToGoodness. This accreditation also comes on the back of the prestigious ACI World’s Voice of the Customer award that Mangaluru International Airport received in February 2021.

Mangaluru International Airport is the third airport in India from the Asia Pacific region to get this coveted accreditation. The program forms a part of ACI’s globally established Airport Service Quality (ASQ) program. It is designed to help airports implement best practices, educate employees, and ensure customer satisfaction through excellence in service.

https://twitter.com/ mlrairport/status/ 1506501591360159747