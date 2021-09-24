Mangaluru Man Who Cheated Mysuru Woman of Rs 35 Lakh & Raped Her Arrested

Spread the love



















Mangaluru Man named Mohammed Azwan Who Cheated Mysuru Woman of Rs 35 Lakh & Raped Her Arrested in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: Police arrested a 32-year-old man from Bengaluru on Thursday following allegations from a Mysuru woman that he had sexually assaulted her and borrowed Rs 35 lakh as seed money for a food business that he never returned. Mangaluru city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said Mohammed Azwan was taken into custody from Choodasandra, near Parappana Agrahara, and was brought to his hometown,Mangaluru.

Sources said the woman, 21, reportedly met Azwan, who introduced himself as Sharath, at a mobile store in Mysuru two years ago and they were reportedly in a relationship. Believing him, she borrowed money from family and friends, and pledged the family’s jewellery to hand him Rs 35 lakh so that he could start café in Mysuru and Hunsur.

Police Commissioner Shashi Kumar further said “The woman came to Mangaluru on Tuesday to meet the accused at his house in Mudipu, off Konaje, in the city, seeking return of the money transferred to him. When she was at his house, she claimed she was allegedly assaulted by one of his family members. Later, she was found in tears at a bus stand. Following a call received on their emergency response system, police went to the bus stand and brought her to the Konaje police station. They gave her food and asked for details. All this while, she was in touch with her well-wishers and an advocate. Initially, she wanted to file a case against the accused in Mysuru, but changed her mind after receiving a call from her advocate. Then she lodged a complaint in Mangaluru and she was subjected to a medical examination”.

Police have booked a case under IPC sections dealing with rape, extortion, criminal intimidation and cheating. Legislator Tejashwini Gowda raised the case in the council.

Like this: Like Loading...