Mangaluru: Motorist killed in Road Accident

Mangaluru: A 19-year-old motorist died and two others were injured after the motorcycle they were riding hit the footpath at Padil underpass, near Mangaluru Junction Railway station, on the Padil-Bajal road on Thursday.

The Mangaluru Traffic South police said deceased Bhuvan Raj, 19, a resident Pallakere in Bajal, was riding the motorcycle towards Bajal with his two friends Godwin, 19 and Ashit, 17- as pillion. Raj lost control of the motorcycle and rammed to the footpath. All three injured persons were taken to a nearby hospital where Raj succumbed, the police said.

Like this: Like Loading...