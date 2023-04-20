Mangaluru North Candidate Inayat Ali Files Nomination papers at Mini Vidhana Soudha

Mangaluru: The Candidate of Mangaluru North constituency filed his nomination papers to the Election Officer at the Mini Vidhana Soudha, here on April 20.

Supporters of Inayat Ali gathered at the Kavoor Grounds. After the party workers’ public meeting, Inayat Ali reached the Mini Vidhana Soudha and filed his nomination papers to the election officer.

After filing his nomination papers, speaking to the media persons Inayat Ali said, “Today I have filed my nomination papers to the election officer at the Mini Vidhana Soudha. In Mangaluru North Constituency out of the 11 aspirants, the Congress party has selected me to contest the elections. My priority is to work for the development of my constituency. My party workers and the people of my constituency will support to win the forthcoming elections”.

When asked about the rumours that Inayat Ali paid a lot of money to get the ticket, Inayat Ali said, “It is not an IPL ticket to purchase the ticket. Yes, when some of the aspirants don’t get the ticket they feel bad and issue unrealistic statements. I am in the Congress party for a long time, I was the block president of NSUI Mulki, and later, I was the National General Secretary of NSUI. At present, I am the KPCC General Secretary. I have good experience in politics”.

When asked about Moideen Bava joining the JD(S) party for not getting the ticket to contest from the Mangaluru North constituency, Inayat said, “We will try our best to bring Moideen Bava back to Congress. We are brothers and have a good relationship. We don’t have any ill feelings, when someone doesn’t get the ticket, it is natural to feel sad”.

A large number of supporters accompanied Inayat Ali while filing his nomination papers.

