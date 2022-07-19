Mangaluru Origin Girl Sana Omprakash Kayyar wins Silver Medal in African Chess

Mangaluru: Mangalore origin girl Sana Omprakash Kayyar of Uganda has won the silver medal in the under 14 girls category in African Youth Chess Championship held in Zambia from 3rd to 9th July 2022.

Sana Omprakash scored 7.5 points in 9 rounds to win the second place. This performance has made her qualify to represent Uganda in the upcoming World Youth chess Championship to be held at Romania during September this year. Sana also conferred the title of ‘Woman candidate Master’ (WCM) for winning the medal in the African (continental) Youth Championship.

Sana started playing chess in 2020 during covid time. Then she joined Mobasa Chess Academy, trained under CM Benjamin Magna (Kenya) and Simon Gonza (Uganda).Month prior to the championship, she trained in Derik’s Chess School, Mangalore along with her brother Shoubhith Omprakash Kayyar who also delivered very impressive performance winning 10th place in Under 12 category.

Former World Champions Michail Tal and Jose Raul Capablanca are her idols in chess. Sana’s next ambition is to excel at the upcoming World Youth Championship and the African Schools chess Championship. Omprakash Kayyar (ETG Uganda, Country Head) and Saritha Omprakash Kayyar are the proud parents of Sana and Shoubhith.

We heartily congratulate Sana and Shoubith and wish them all the success in their endeavors.

Submitted by Deric Pinto, Founder, Derik’s Chess School, Mangaluru