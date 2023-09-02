Mangaluru Police Arrest Nigerian Woman Drug Peddler in Bengaluru

Mangaluru: The CCB police arrested a Nigerian woman, who was supplying MDMA drugs in Bengaluru here on September 2.

The arrested has been identified as Adewole Adetutu Anu (33) from Nigeria.

To make Mangaluru city drug-free, the CCB police have been continuously raiding various places and seizing ganja and MDMA drugs. The police arrested drug Peddlers operating under various police station limits.

During interrogation, the accused revealed the name of the kingpin behind the supply of MDMA. The police after collecting reliable information, went to Bengaluru and arrested Adewole.

The Police seized 400 grams of MDMA worth Rs 20 lakhs, an iPhone and cash, Rs 2910, all worth Rs 20.52 lakh from her possession.

Adewole came to India on a Student visa to pursue Nursing. After completing her nursing, she was working as a nurse. Later she started peddling drugs. In Dakshina Kannada district, 7 cases have been registered against her in various police stations, including Ullal, CEN Police station, Mangaluru North, Kankanady Town, Konaje and Suratkal police stations. Adewole was arrested and produced before the court where she was remanded to Judicial custody.

The operation was carried out by the ACP of CCB PA Hegde, Police Inspector Shyam Sundar, PSI Rajendra B, Sharanappa Bhandary, Suseep M V, Narendra and the team.

